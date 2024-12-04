Latest Tech News Tech Tech News ISRO to launch ESA's Proba-3 mission for solar research using PSLV from Sriharikota today

ISRO to launch ESA's Proba-3 mission for solar research using PSLV from Sriharikota today

ISRO is set to launch the European Space Agency's Proba-3 mission today using PSLV, aiming to study the Sun's corona and enhance space weather understanding.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 04 2024, 19:42 IST
Icon
Aditya-L1 mission reaches critical D-day stage! ISRO to carry out scary manoeuvre on January 6
ISRO Proba-3 launch
1/6 On January 6, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to execute a pivotal manoeuvre to bind the Aditya-L1 mission’s spacecraft into orbit around the Lagrangian point (L1). This crucial operation follows the spacecraft's launch on September 2, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (ISRO)
image caption
2/6 Preparations and Trajectory:  In the weeks following its launch, ISRO's Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru conducted four earth-bound manoeuvres. Subsequently, on September 19, Aditya-L1 initiated the Trans-Lagrangian1 insertion manoeuvre, embarking on a 110-day trajectory toward the L1 point, positioned approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. (ISRO)
ISRO Proba-3 launch
3/6 Significance of L1 Orbit: ISRO underscores the advantages of placing the Aditya-L1 spacecraft in a halo orbit around the L1 point, situated about 1 percent of the Earth-Sun distance. This unique vantage point allows continuous observation of the Sun without any occultation or eclipse, providing unprecedented opportunities to monitor solar activities. (ISRO)
ISRO Proba-3 launch
4/6 Crucial Manoeuvre on January 6: Scheduled for around 4 pm on January 6, ISRO Scientists and Engineers from the Mission Operations Complex of ISTRAC will conduct a decisive manoeuvre. The spacecraft's propulsion system, including the 440 Newton Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) engine and various thrusters, will be utilised to bind Aditya-L1 to its orbit around L1. (ISRO Facebook)
image caption
5/6 Aditya-L1 Payloads and Objectives: Aditya-L1 mission spacecraft carries seven payloads designed to observe the Sun's photosphere, chromosphere, and outermost layers (corona). Four payloads will directly observe the Sun, while the remaining three will conduct in-situ studies of particles and fields at the L1 point. These instruments aim to provide crucial information on various solar phenomena. (ISRO)
image caption
6/6 Aditya-L1 mission spacecraft is expected to operate for five years, during which its payloads will contribute essential data on coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, space weather dynamics, and more. Notably, Aditya-L1 joins four operational spacecraft at L1, including WIND, Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), Advanced Composition Explorer (ACE), and Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVER). (ISRO)
ISRO Proba-3 launch
icon View all Images
ISRO launches ESA’s Proba-3 mission today using PSLV from Sriharikota to study the Sun. (PTI)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the European Space Agency's (ESA) Proba-3 mission on Wednesday, December 4, at 4:08 pm IST. The mission will take off from ISRO's Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

This mission, a collaborative effort with ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), will carry two spacecraft, the Coronagraph and the Occulter, into a high Earth orbit. Proba-3's primary goal is to study the Sun's outer atmosphere, the corona, to help ESA scientists better understand solar activities and space weather.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details

Also read: Pushpa 2 OTT release: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's blockbuster Set to stream on this online platform…

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Proba-3 mission: Launch Details and Vehicle Specifications

The PSLV launch, marking the 61st mission for the PSLV and the 26th for the PSLV-XL variant, will see the 44.5-meter-tall rocket place the Proba-3 satellites into orbit, with a combined payload of 550 kg. About 18 minutes after liftoff, the satellites will separate and enter their designated orbit. The spacecraft will have an orbital period of 19.7 hours, with an apogee of 60,530 km and a perigee of 600 km from Earth.

In preparation for the launch, ISRO scientists offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Tirupati, as part of the mission's launch rituals.

Also read: Asteroid near Earth collision prediction turns true, watch video of explosion here

One of the key features of the Proba-3 mission is its precision formation flying technology. The Coronagraph and Occulter spacecraft will fly in close formation, separated by just 150 meters. This formation will allow the Occulter to block the Sun's disc, providing a clear view of the Sun's corona for the Coronagraph. This innovative technology will enable continuous solar observations, similar to having a “solar eclipse on demand.”

Scientific Impact

Proba-3's study of the Sun's corona, which is hotter than the Sun's surface, will help scientists gather valuable data on solar phenomena. These phenomena, such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections, can disrupt satellite communications, GPS, and power grids on Earth, making this mission crucial for understanding space weather.

Also read: Apple Watch Series 10 for free: Complete this task to get a full refund - How this deal works

Proba-3 follows the success of ESA's previous Proba missions, Proba-1 and Proba-2, launched in 2001 and 2009, respectively. The mission aims to provide significant advancements in solar research and space weather monitoring, offering valuable insights for future space exploration missions.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Dec, 19:42 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Squid Game coming to Call of Duty in 2025

Squid Game coming to Call of Duty in 2025: New crossover, release date, and what to expect
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4: Grab exciting rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4: Grab exciting rewards for free
GTA 6 leaked screenshots

GTA 6 leaked screenshot reveals vast open-world, fans eagerly awaiting more details on massive map
Free Fire OB47 update release date confirmed: Check new features, updates, and more

Free Fire OB47 update release date confirmed: Check new features, updates, and more
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 3: Evo Vault Event December 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 3: Evo Vault Event December 2024

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets