Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Pushpa 2 OTT release: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s blockbuster Set to stream on this online platform…

Pushpa 2 OTT release: Allu Arjun's highly anticipated sequel is set to hit streaming platforms soon after its theatrical debut. Here’s everything you need to know about.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 04 2024, 12:00 IST
Pushpa 2 OTT release
Pushpa 2 OTT release: Allu Arjun's highly anticipated sequel is set to stream on Netflix after theatrical run. (Bookmyshow)

Pushpa 2 OTT release: The much-anticipated sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, is gearing up for its theatrical release on December 6, 2024. With the release date drawing closer, fans are eager to learn about its availability on streaming platforms. While the production team has not confirmed an official OTT release date, reports suggest that Netflix will stream the film following its run in cinemas.

Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Cast, plot, and more

Sukumar helmed the writing and direction of the film, with Mythri Movie Makers' Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar collaborated with Sukumar Writings for production. The cast includes prominent names such as 

Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Ajay Ghosh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, alongside Allu Arjun in the lead role. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music, while Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Navin Nooli managed cinematography and editing.

The prequel, Pushpa: The Rise, followed the story of Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler from Chittoor. Pushpa 2: The Rule delves deeper into his journey, focusing on his rivalry with Shikhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil, and his relationship with Srivalli, portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna.

Pushpa 2  OTT Release: Music and Fan Expectations

Two songs from the sequel have already been released, generating significant buzz among audiences. The production team has emphasised meticulous work on the storyline, music, and visuals, which delayed the release. These elements are expected to elevate the film's appeal, promising a gripping cinematic experience.

Pushpa 2  OTT Release: Netflix Secures OTT Rights

Reports indicate that Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights for Pushpa 2: The Rule. The platform reportedly secured these rights for Rs. 270 crores, making it one of the most valuable Indian films in digital rights history. In its announcement, Netflix shared that the film would stream in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi after its theatrical run.

First Published Date: 04 Dec, 11:59 IST
