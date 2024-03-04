 SpaceX rocket launched toward International Space Station; carries 4 crew members for NASA | Tech News
SpaceX rocket launched toward International Space Station; carries 4 crew members for NASA

SpaceX rocket launched toward International Space Station; carries 4 crew members for NASA

SpaceX rocket taking four NASA astronauts to the International Space Station in a 16-hour flight. Check details about the mission here.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 04 2024, 11:09 IST
SpaceX rocket launched successfully today with NASA crew aboard and it is heading for to the International Space Station. (AP)

SpaceX rocket was successfully launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, along Florida's Atlantic coast today and it is heading to the International Space Station. The spacecraft consists of a capsule called Endeavour which is carrying four astronauts in a 16-hour flight to the ISS. Crew members are expected to reach the ISS on Tuesday if everything goes as planned. Know more about the SpaceX rocket launch and the Crew-8 mission here.

Four astronauts en route to ISS for NASA

According to a Reuters report, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Endeavour capsule launched successfully from Florida. The capsule carries four trained astronauts, including three U.S. astronauts and one cosmonaut from Russia. They will join the Crew-8 mission in Earth orbit for approximately six months. After a 16-hour journey to space, the four crew members are expected to arrive at the space station on Tuesday, where they will dock with the orbital laboratory located about 420 kilometres above Earth.

The Crew-8 mission is a science project led by Commander Matthew Dominick and veteran NASA astronaut Michael Barratt. Jeanette Epps and Alexander Grebenki. The astronauts are expected to conduct a number of studies till August. The crew will be responsible for conducting 250 experiments within the microgravity setting of the orbital platform. Currently, the ISS consists of 7 crew members, however, after a few weeks, they are expected to fly back to Earth. With new crew members continuing the mission, the ISS will be fully activated for an additional six months.

The SpaceX launch was first expected to take place on Saturday, however, it was delayed due to strong winds. The successful arrival of the four astronauts to the ISS will carry forward the eighth crew rotation mission of SpaceX's human space transportation system.

First Published Date: 04 Mar, 11:09 IST
Tags:

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets