 Three Apollo asteroids set to pass Earth today, reveals NASA; check speed, size, and other details | Tech News
NASA, using its advanced tech, has revealed that Earth will witness three asteroid approaches today, February 19. From size and speed to distance of close approach, know all about the asteroids.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 19 2024, 10:50 IST
Three Apollo asteroids will pass Earth today, says NASA. check other details. (Pixabay)
Three Apollo asteroids will pass Earth today, says NASA. check other details. (Pixabay)

January 2024 was filled with numerous asteroid approaches, and February is set to continue the trend. But how do these asteroids get spotted? When NASA's telescopes track a new Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA), astronomers measure the asteroid's observed positions in the sky and report them to the Minor Planet Center. The Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) then uses that data to determine the asteroid's most likely orbit around the Sun, according to NASA. Using its advanced tech, NASA has shed light on as many as three asteroids that are set to pass Earth today, February 19. check details.

Asteroid 2024 CV8

The first asteroid to pass Earth today has been designated Asteroid 2024 CV8 by NASA CNEOS. It is expected to pass Earth at a distance of just 451,000 kilometers. As per the US Space Agency, it is travelling in its orbit at a speed of 61607 kilometers per hour which is almost as fast as a space shuttle!

In terms of size, is it nearly 64 feet wide, making it almost as big as a house. It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

Asteroid 2024 CJ6

The second asteroid, given the designation of Asteroid 2024 CJ6, is travelling towards Earth in its orbit at a speed of 55435 kilometers per hour. NASA expects this space rock to fly past Earth at a close margin of approximately 1.7 million kilometers today.

In terms of size, Asteroid 2024 CJ6 has a width of almost 56 feet, which means it is also as big as a house. The asteroid also belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.

Asteroid 2024 DC

The last asteroid to pass Earth today has been designated Asteroid 2024 DC. It will come as close as 4.7 million kilometers to the planet, and is already travelling it in its orbit around the Sun at a speed of 33306 kilometers per hour. Asteroid 2024 DC is the largest of them all, with a width of nearly 52 feet. It also belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.

It is important to note that while all three asteroids have been termed as Near-Earth Asteroids due to their close distance of passing, they are not expected to actually impact the planet.

First Published Date: 19 Feb, 10:50 IST
