Zomato makes cash on delivery smoother—you can now get remaining balance in you online wallet

How often have you found yourself struggling to find the exact change for a Zomato or Swiggy food delivery order in India? It is a common problem that people face on a day-to-day basis, and it is not only a hassle for the customers but also wastes the time of delivery personnel, as they have the responsibility of handing out the remaining balance to customers. Now, Zomato has launched a new feature that lets its food delivery partners transfer the remaining balance to customers' Zomato Money accounts, solving the need to have change handy at all times.

What Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Said

Goyal, announcing the feature on X (formerly Twitter), acknowledged that finding the exact change for cash-on-delivery orders can be inconvenient. “Starting today, our customers can pay delivery partners in cash, and ask for the balance amount to be added instantly to their Zomato Money account. This balance can be used towards future delivery orders or dining out,” Goyal said. Goyal also thanked Big Basket, which operates in the grocery and essentials delivery business, for providing the inspiration behind this solution.

Zomato Money Wallet - What Can You Use It For?

Zomato Money is a digital wallet feature within the Zomato app that lets you load money and then conveniently pay for your food delivery orders in just one tap. This saves time when you are paying for your orders, as you can load money in advance. You can use this money to pay for your online delivery orders as well as for dining out at restaurants that accept payments using Zomato. The balance money you receive from cash-on-delivery orders will be added to the Zomato Money wallet, and you can use it for the aforementioned purposes.

