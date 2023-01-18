Vivo V17 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo V17 Summary

Vivo V17 was launched in 2019. It's a premium smartphone having retro-styled design inspired by compact cameras, display made of latest E3 OLED, quad rear camera configuration, powerful performance and a big battery with fast charging capability. Funtouch OS 9.2 runs on top of Android 9 in Vivo V17. The smartphone is 8.54mm thick and weighs 176g. It comes in two colour variants: Glacier Ice and Midnight Ocean.



Price



The Vivo V17 is available at a price of Rs 17,990 for its lone model with 8+128GB configuration.



Storage



The Vivo V17 has an internal storage of 128GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.



Display



The Vivo V17 is equipped with a full-HD+ (2400×1080) sAMOLED display. The display is 6.44 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has a pixel density of 409ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.38 percent.



Processor



The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with an Octa core (2 GHz, Dual Core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460) chipset and inbuilt Adreno 612 GPU powers the Vivo V17.



Camera



On the back of the Vivo V17, there are four cameras: an 8MP wide-angle sensor with an aperture of f/2.2, a 2MP depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, a 2MP macro sensor and a 48MP quad pixel sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. It comes equipped with a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture. The Vivo V17 has a variety of scene settings, including Super night selfie, Portrait light effects (including Portrait bokeh), AR stickers, Pose Master, AI Makeup, AI HDR, Burst, Gender identification, Take Photo, and Video record.



Battery



The Vivo V17 comes equipped with a 4500mAh battery, with support of 9V/2A fast charging.



Top rivals



Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi K20 Pro and Realme XT are amongst Vivo V17's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.0, and 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Vivo V17. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors. Ultra Game Mode and Multi-Turbo Mode are also included on the phone.



Reference-



https://www.vivo.com/in/products/v17# https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/vivo-v17-review-india-price-2149781%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off