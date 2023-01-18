 Vivo V17 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo V17

    Vivo V17

    Vivo V17 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 22,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V17 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V17 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹22,990
    128 GB
    6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Vivo V17 Summary

    Vivo V17 was launched in 2019. It's a premium smartphone having retro-styled design inspired by compact cameras, display made of latest E3 OLED, quad rear camera configuration, powerful performance and a big battery with fast charging capability. Funtouch OS 9.2 runs on top of Android 9 in Vivo V17. The smartphone is 8.54mm thick and weighs 176g. It comes in two colour variants: Glacier Ice and Midnight Ocean.

    Price

    The Vivo V17 is available at a price of Rs 17,990 for its lone model with 8+128GB configuration.

    Storage

    The Vivo V17 has an internal storage of 128GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.

    Display

    The Vivo V17 is equipped with a full-HD+ (2400×1080) sAMOLED display. The display is 6.44 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has a pixel density of 409ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.38 percent.

    Processor

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with an Octa core (2 GHz, Dual Core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460) chipset and inbuilt Adreno 612 GPU powers the Vivo V17.

    Camera

    On the back of the Vivo V17, there are four cameras: an 8MP wide-angle sensor with an aperture of f/2.2, a 2MP depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, a 2MP macro sensor and a 48MP quad pixel sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. It comes equipped with a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture. The Vivo V17 has a variety of scene settings, including Super night selfie, Portrait light effects (including Portrait bokeh), AR stickers, Pose Master, AI Makeup, AI HDR, Burst, Gender identification, Take Photo, and Video record.

    Battery

    The Vivo V17 comes equipped with a 4500mAh battery, with support of 9V/2A fast charging.

    Top rivals

    Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi K20 Pro and Realme XT are amongst Vivo V17's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.0, and 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Vivo V17. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors. Ultra Game Mode and Multi-Turbo Mode are also included on the phone.

    Reference-

    https://www.vivo.com/in/products/v17# https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/vivo-v17-review-india-price-2149781%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Vivo V17 Price in India

    Vivo V17 price in India starts at Rs.22,990. The lowest price of Vivo V17 is Rs.25,950 on amazon.in.

    Vivo V17 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 01h 46m 18s
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Yes
    • No
    • 4500 mAh
    Camera
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 32 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • No
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.4
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    Design
    • 8.5 mm
    • 159 mm
    • 176 grams
    • Glacier Ice, Midnight Ocean
    • 74.1 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • 91.38 %
    • 84.99 %
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Super AMOLED
    • 409 ppi
    General
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • Vivo V19 Neo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Funtouch OS
    • vivo
    • V17
    • December 10, 2019 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 0.990 W/kg, Body: 0.251 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 26.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460)
    • Adreno 612
    • 64 bit
    • 11 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 114 GB
    • 128 GB
    Vivo V17