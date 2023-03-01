 Vivo V27 Pro 12gb Ram Price in India (02, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo V27 Pro 12GB RAM

    Vivo V27 Pro 12GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 42,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.1 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 3 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4600 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Expected Release Date: 01 March 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹42,999 (speculated)
    256 GB
    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    Octa core (3.1 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 3 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    50 MP
    4600 mAh
    Android v13
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 218 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Vivo V27 Pro 12gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 50 MP
    • 4600 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • 4600 mAh
    • Yes
    • Yes, Flash, 66W: 50 % in 19 minutes
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.45
    • Single
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • F1.88
    • Yes, Ring LED
    • 50 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    Design
    • 74.8 mm
    • 182 grams
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 164.1 mm
    • 7.3 mm
    • Noble Black, Magic Blue
    Display
    • 90.42 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 120 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 388 ppi
    • AMOLED
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • Android v13
    • vivo
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • V27 Pro 12GB RAM
    • March 1, 2023 (Official)
    • Funtouch OS
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • No
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v5.3
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 1.22 W/kg, Body: 0.89 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    Performance
    • Octa core (3.1 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 3 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5
    • 4 nm
    • LPDDR5
    • 12 GB
    • Mali-G610 MC6
    • MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MT6896Z
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • Yes
    • No
    • 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Vivo V27 Pro 12gb Ram