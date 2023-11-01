Vivo Y57 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo Y57 Vivo Y57 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 24,999 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 920 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹24,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.58 inches (16.71 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920 Rear Camera 50 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo Y57 Price in India The starting price for the Vivo Y57 in India is Rs. 24,999. This is the Vivo Y57 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Vivo Y57 in India is Rs. 24,999. This is the Vivo Y57 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Vivo Y57 (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Vivo Y57 Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)

Rear Camera 50 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 8 MP

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920

Battery 5000 mAh Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps Display Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Pixel Density 400 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type IPS LCD

Screen Size 6.58 inches (16.71 cm) General Brand vivo

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date September 3, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

VoLTE Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance RAM 6 GB

Graphics Mali-G68 MC4

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920

Fabrication 6 nm

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 128 GB

