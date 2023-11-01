 Vivo Y57 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo Y57

Vivo Y57

Vivo Y57 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 24,999 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 920 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
VivoY57_Display_6.58inches(16.71cm)
1/1 VivoY57_Display_6.58inches(16.71cm)
Key Specs
₹24,999 (speculated)
128 GB
6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 920
50 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
6 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo Y57 Price in India

The starting price for the Vivo Y57 in India is Rs. 24,999.  This is the Vivo Y57 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The starting price for the Vivo Y57 in India is Rs. 24,999.  This is the Vivo Y57 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Vivo Y57

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Vivo Y57 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
  • 50 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP
  • 8 MP
  • MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Yes, Fast
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8 MP, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Display
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 400 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • IPS LCD
  • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
General
  • vivo
  • Android v12
  • September 3, 2023 (Unofficial)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • Mali-G68 MC4
  • MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • 6 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Side
Storage
  • No
  • 128 GB
More from Vivo
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
₹ 21,999
₹27,999
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹ 32,495
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹ 39,999
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹ 11,499
₹15,999
Vivo Y57 Competitors
Samsung Galaxy A34
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Silver, Awesome Violet
₹ 26,999
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Phantom White, Mirage Blue, Stealth Black
₹ 20,949
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - White, Peach, Light Blue, Awesome Black
₹ 25,999
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Deep Ocean Blue, Mystique Green
₹ 28,990
Vivo Videos

Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Vivo Y57 News

Vivo X90
Vivo X100 tipped to become world’s first phone featuring LPDDR5T RAM
26 Oct 2023
vivo V29
vivo launches V29 smartphone; check price and specs
18 Oct 2023
Vivo V29 and V29 Pro launched today!
Launched! Check Vivo V29, V29 Pro price and specs; packs India-exclusive wedding portrait feature
04 Oct 2023
vivo Y56
vivo Y56 launched in new avatar at lower price; check what you get now
25 Sep 2023
Check out the newly launched Vivo V29e.
Vivo V29e launched in India today: Check specs, features, price, more
28 Aug 2023
latest smartphones under Rs. 20000
Get the latest smartphones under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy M34, Infinix Note 30, Realme 10, and more
21 Jul 2023
    Vivo Y57