Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 256gb - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 256GB

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 256GB is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 27,999 in India with 200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7S Gen 2 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 10 January 2024
Key Specs
₹27,999 (speculated)
256 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7S Gen 2
200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5100 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 256GB in India is Rs. 27,999.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 256GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 256GB

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Arctic White, Coral Purple, Midnight Black
Upcoming

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 7S Gen 2
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 16 MP
  • 5100 mAh
Battery
  • Yes, Turbo, 67W: 51 % in 15 minutes
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5100 mAh
  • Yes
Camera
  • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode Film Camera Beautify Macro Mode
  • Slo-motion Xiaomi Pro-cut Macro Video Short Video Mode
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Filters Touch to focus Voice Shutter
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Single
  • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
  • 16300 x 12300 Pixels
  • S5KHP3, ISO-CELL
Design
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP54
  • 187 grams
  • 7.98 mm
  • Dust proof
  • 161.15 mm
  • 74.24 mm
  • Arctic White, Coral Purple, Midnight Black
Display
  • 500 nits
  • 120 Hz
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 20:9
  • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
  • 94 %
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 89.78 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 446 ppi
  • AMOLED
General
  • January 10, 2024 (Expected)
  • Xiaomi
  • Android v13
  • MIUI
Multimedia
  • No
  • Yes
  • No
  • 3.5 mm
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • Yes, v5.2
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Head: 0.856 W/kg, Body: 0.864 W/kg
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • 8 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 7S Gen 2
  • 4 nm
  • Adreno 710
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • On-screen
  • Yes
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • UFS 2.2
  • No
  • Yes
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 256gb Vivo V29

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone

04 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 256GB News

Xiaomi Redmi

Redmi phones under 40000: Explore Redmi A2, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and many more

27 Dec 2023
Redmi 13C 5G

Top 7 Redmi phones under 12000: From Redmi 13C to Redmi A2 - Know them all

27 Dec 2023
Redmi 13C 5G

Redmi 13C 5G LAUNCHED in India! Check features, specs, and more

06 Dec 2023
Redmi 13C

Redmi 13C launch date in India revealed! Know what’s coming

27 Nov 2023
Redmi 12C

Xiaomi Redmi 13C to launch soon: Check specs, price, more

08 Nov 2023
Redmi 13C

Upcoming Redmi 13C official teaser unveils 4 colours and notch display

05 Nov 2023
Mobiles News

