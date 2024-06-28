Part of a BGMI team in India? Philips OneBlade Cup is a chance for you to join Nodwin’s BGMI Master Series

Philips, the popular health tech brand, has announced the OneBlade Cup, a tournament aimed at discovering the next top BGMI team from India. Philips recognises the potential in students across India for gaming and esports, and this tournament will be open to all, allowing participants to compete against the best.

Also Read: Airtel 5G plan prices to be increased on July 3: Is it more expensive than Jio 5G?

OneBlade Cup: Tournament Structure and Registration Process

The OneBlade Cup will feature teams of four players engaging in qualifiers to make it to the top 16. The competition is expected to be intense, and ultimately, only the best team will earn Philips sponsorship and qualify for BGMS.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

To register for the OneBlade Cup event, you can sign up yourself and your team here.

Also Read: iPhone 16 may come with a big surprise from Apple for those worried about battery life, thanks to European Union

Philips Aims to Support Youth and Promote Talent

Philips has taken the initiative to promote esports and gaming, aiming to promote innovation in India. On the announcement of the OneBlade tournament, Deepali Agarwal, Business Head, Personal Health at Philips Indian Subcontinent, said, “At Philips, innovation is our driving force. We are not just about products; we are about experiences that resonate deeply with our audience. With the OneBlade Cup, we are diving headfirst into the world of dynamic youth, those who live life fearlessly and demand solutions that match their pace."

She added, "Our commitment to empowering them is unwavering. The OneBlade Cup is more than just a tournament; it is an opportunity for participants to showcase their talent, take on new challenges, and achieve greatness.”

Also Read: Redmi Note 14 Pro camera, display details released ahead of launch: Here's what to expect

Further, Akshat Rathee, who is the Co-Founder and Managing Director at Nodwin Gaming, said “Philips is one of the largest legacy brands globally, and for them to integrate further into the esports space with their own tournament, recruitment of young talent and giving them a chance to compete on a large platform like BGMS 2024 is a testament to their commitment. This development is monumental and will have a notable impact on the overall Indian esports ecosystem. We at NODWIN are thrilled to partner with Philips in facilitating the tournament and look forward to hosting Team OneBlade at BGMS 2024!”