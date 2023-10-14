Motorola Edge 20 Plus Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Motorola Edge 20 Plus Motorola Edge 20 Plus is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 25,990 in India with 108 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹25,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Rear Camera 108 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Motorola Edge 20 Plus Price in India The starting price for the Motorola Edge 20 Plus in India is Rs. 25,990. This is the Motorola Edge 20 Plus base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Motorola Edge 20 Plus in India is Rs. 25,990. This is the Motorola Edge 20 Plus base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Motorola Edge 20 Plus (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Motorola Edge 20 Plus Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5000 mAh

Rear Camera 108 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Front Camera 32 MP

Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Battery Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer Camera Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera Display Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass

Display Type Super AMOLED

Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Pixel Density 395 ppi

Aspect Ratio 19.5:9

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Launch Date August 29, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12

Brand Motorola Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)

RAM 6 GB

Fabrication 6 nm

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Graphics Adreno 642L Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

