 Motorola Edge 20 Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Motorola Edge 20 Pro

    Motorola Edge 20 Pro is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 36,999 in India with 108 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹36,999
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    108 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP
    32 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v11
    Motorola Edge 20 Pro Price in India

    Motorola Edge 20 Pro price in India starts at Rs.36,999. The lowest price of Motorola Edge 20 Pro is Rs.35,999 on amazon.in.

    Motorola Edge 20 Pro price in India starts at Rs.36,999. The lowest price of Motorola Edge 20 Pro is Rs.35,999 on amazon.in.

    Motorola Edge 20 Pro Expert Review

    • Great display
    • Effortless performance
    • Versatile cameras
    • Awkward button placement
    • Lack of stereo speakers

    Motorola Edge 20 Pro Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 01h 15m 36s
    • Yes
    • 4500 mAh
    • Yes, Turbo Power, 30W
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 32 MP f/2.25, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(0.7µm pixel size)
    • Single
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1200 x 9000 Pixels
    • F1.9
    • F2.25
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Dust proof
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Midnight Sky, Iridescent Cloud
    • 163 mm
    • 7.9 mm
    • 190 grams
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP52
    • 76 mm
    Display
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • OLED
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 393 ppi
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 450 nits
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 144 Hz
    • 91 %
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 87.49 %
    • 20:9
    General
    • Motorola Edge S Pro
    • Edge 20 Pro
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • October 1, 2021 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v11
    • Motorola
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) / 3700(band 43) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Head: 1.17 W/kg, Body: 1.20 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
    • 64 bit
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR5
    • 27.0 s
    • LPDDR5
    • 8 GB
    • Adreno 650
    Smart TV Features
    • 108MP + 16MP + 8MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • No
    Motorola Edge 20 Pro