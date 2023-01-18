Oppo Reno 2f Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OPPO Reno 2F OPPO Reno 2F is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 25,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Reno 2F from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Reno 2F now with free delivery.