 Oppo Reno 2f Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO Reno 2F

    OPPO Reno 2F is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 25,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Reno 2F from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Reno 2F now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    OPPO Reno 2F Price in India

    OPPO Reno 2F price in India starts at Rs.25,990. The lowest price of OPPO Reno 2F is Rs.20,890 on amazon.in.

    Oppo Reno 2f Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • 4000 mAh
    • Yes, VOOC, v3.0: 51 % in 30 minutes
    Camera
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.0
    • Pop-Up
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • F1.79
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    Design
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 195 grams
    • 8.7 mm
    • 75.8 mm
    • 161.8 mm
    • Sky White , Lake Green
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 84.38 %
    • 396 ppi
    • AMOLED
    • 91.1 %
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 19.5:9
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • OPPO
    • ColorOS
    • Reno 2F
    • October 4, 2019 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio P70
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 nm
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 8 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Mobiles By Brand

    Oppo Reno 2f FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo Reno 2F in India?

    Oppo Reno 2F price in India at 21,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P70; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo Reno 2F?

    How many colors are available in Oppo Reno 2F?

    What is the Oppo Reno 2F Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo Reno 2F Waterproof?

