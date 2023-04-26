 Samsung Galaxy S21 256gb Price in India (26, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB

Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 74,990 in India with 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.9 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.8 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 26 April 2023
Key Specs
₹74,990
256 GB
6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
Octa core (2.9 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.8 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP
10 MP
4000 mAh
Android v11
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store
Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.665. HT Tech has 394 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy S21 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4000 mAh
  • 10 MP
  • 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
Battery
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 25W
  • Li-ion
  • 4000 mAh
  • No
  • Up to 33 Hours(4G)
  • Yes
  • 01h 00m 47s
  • Up to 33 Hours(4G)
Camera
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
  • F1.8
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3.2" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)
  • Single
  • F2.2
Design
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
  • 169 grams
  • Phantom Gray, Phantom Violet, Phantom White
  • Dust proof
  • 7.9 mm
  • 151.7 mm
  • 71.2 mm
Display
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
  • 1300 nits
  • Dynamic AMOLED
  • 85.92 %
  • 20:9
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 424 ppi
General
  • January 29, 2021 (Official)
  • Yes
  • Samsung One UI
  • Android v11
  • Samsung
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Galaxy S21 256GB
Multimedia
  • No
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • LPDDR5
  • Mali-G78 MP14
  • 8 GB
  • Samsung Exynos 2100
  • 5 nm
  • 18.0 s
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.9 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.8 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
Smart TV Features
  • 12MP + 64MP + 12MP
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Ultrasonic
Storage
  • Yes
  • 256 GB
  • No
  • UFS 3.1
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S21 256gb FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 256Gb in India?

Samsung Galaxy S21 256Gb price in India at 73,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (10 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 2100; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy S21 256Gb?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy S21 256Gb?

What is the Samsung Galaxy S21 256Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 256Gb Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy S21 256gb