    Disney+ Hotstar to STOP streaming HBO content; read full list of shows

    Disney+ Hotstar to STOP streaming HBO content; read full list of shows

    Shockingly, Disney+ Hotstar has confirmed that no HBO content will be available on the streaming platform starting March 31. Know the list of shows you will no longer be able to watch on the platform.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 08 2023, 17:31 IST
    Disney+ Hotstar
    Know which shows will not be available on Disney+ Hotstar as the platform announces no HBO content will stream from March 31. (Disney+ Hotstar)
    Disney+ Hotstar
    Know which shows will not be available on Disney+ Hotstar as the platform announces no HBO content will stream from March 31. (Disney+ Hotstar)

    Disney+ Hotstar, one of the largest streaming platforms in India, has recently made an announcement that will break many hearts. The OTT platform is home to a large catalog of HBO shows such as The Last of Us, House of the Dragon and Succession which also has a large huge fan base in India. However, yesterday, March 7, the official Twitter handle of the platform revealed that after March 31, no HBO content will be available on it. This news comes after Disney CEO Bob Iger announced restructuring measures to become more cost efficient.

    The official Twitter handle of Disney+ Hotstar revealed the shocking information while answering a user's query. The user wanted to know whether season 2 of Perry Mason will be airing on the streaming platform. Replying to it, Disney+ Hotstar tweeted, “Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar's vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events”.

    Disney+ Hotstar loses HBO content

    Last month's restructuring at Disney under Iger witnessed 7,000 job cuts as an effort to save $5.5 billion in operational costs. The layoff comprised 3.5 percent of Disney's global workforce. While it was earlier believed that this cost-cutting measure will not affect Disney+ Hotstar, the recent revelation by the streaming platform has painted a grim picture.

    Disney+ Hotstar has been airing HBO content exclusively since 2016. Under the deal, the platform got a large content catalog to air in India. Some of the shows, such as Game of Thrones aired the same day as the US telecast, and as a result, attracted a large number of subscribers to the platform.

    However, now that the deal is off, subscribers will lose out on a huge list of shows that they have access to currently. Take a look at some of the major shows you will no longer be able to watch after March 31.

    • Ballers
    • Band of Brothers
    • Catch and Kill
    • Chernobyl
    • Curb Your Enthusiasm
    • Divorce
    • Entourage
    • Game of Thrones
    • His Dark Materials
    • House of the Dragon
    • I may destroy you
    • Industry
    • Irma Vep
    • Mare of Easttown
    • Mind Over Murder
    • Obama
    • Phoenix Rising
    • Scenes from a Marriage
    • Shaq
    • Somebody Somewhere
    • Succession
    • The Baby
    • The Gilded Age
    • The Last of Us
    • The Nevers
    • The Sopranos
    • The Time Traveller's Wife
    • The White Lotus
    • The Wire
    • Trackers
    • True Blood
    • Undercurrent
    • Watchmen
    • We Own this City
    • Westworld
    • Winning Time: The rise of Lakers Dynasty

    This also means that the new season of Succession, which is scheduled to premiere on March 26 as well as new episodes of The Last of Us will also not air once April arrives.

    First Published Date: 08 Mar, 17:30 IST
