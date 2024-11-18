We are sure you have felt the frustration of visiting various websites that insist on you creating a new account just to access their services. Alternatively, they often prompt you to sign in with your Google email ID. However, many of us aren't entirely comfortable sharing our email credentials, as it can often lead to spam and feels far from convenient. But, what if Android and Gmail gave you an option to use something akin to a burner email ID—one you wouldn't mind sharing? Well, it appears Gmail is working on exactly that. As reported by Android Authority, this feature, called Shielded Email, aims to let you create single-use or limited-use email aliases that forward messages to your primary account.

Apple Already Has A Similar Feature For iPhones, iCloud+ Users

This feature seems to be similar to Apple iCloud+'s Hide My Email, which generates random email addresses to forward messages to your personal inbox. According to Android Authority's report, Shielded Email was spotted in an APK teardown of Google Play Services. The publication further noted that the feature has also been spotted in the autofill section of Android, meaning it could allow for a system-wide integration.

A Spam Free Future?

If integrated directly into Android, especially on Pixel devices, this could be a unique offering. It would greatly benefit users who frequently sign up on new websites and wish to keep their actual email addresses secure and free from spam.

As for its release, it's currently only been spotted in development. There's no official timeline, so it may take some time before the feature rolls out to Android and Gmail. For now, if you're eager for something similar, services like iCloud+ already offer comparable functionality.

