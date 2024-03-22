 NASA BurstCube: Tiny satellite en route to International Space Station to probe cosmic mysteries | Tech News
NASA's tiny BurstCube satellite is en route to the International Space Station to study short gamma-ray bursts to advance our cosmic understanding.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 22 2024, 11:13 IST
BurstCube, NASA's small satellite, is journeying to the International Space Station to study high-energy gamma-ray bursts. (NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center Conceptual Image Lab)

NASA's diminutive BurstCube satellite is now making its way to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard SpaceX's Dragon resupply spacecraft. It lifted off at 4:55 p.m. EDT on Thursday, March 21, from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, BurstCube is poised to embark on a significant mission.

BurstCube Satellite Mission Objective

Upon arrival at the ISS, BurstCube will be unpacked and subsequently released into orbit. Its primary objective? To detect, locate, and analyze short gamma-ray bursts- transient bursts of high-energy light that hold crucial insights into cosmic phenomena.

Jeremy Perkins, BurstCube's principal investigator at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, emphasised the satellite's multifaceted role. "BurstCube may be small, but in addition to investigating these extreme events, it's testing new technology and providing important experience for early career astronomers and aerospace engineers," Perkins stated.

Short gamma-ray bursts, often stemming from the collisions of neutron stars, offer astronomers a unique window into the universe's workings. These cataclysmic events not only emit high-energy light but can also generate gravitational waves – disturbances in the fabric of spacetime.

The simultaneous study of gamma-ray bursts and gravitational waves represents a burgeoning field known as multi-messenger astronomy, shedding light on different facets of cosmic phenomena. Moreover, the collisions that give rise to gamma-ray bursts yield heavy elements crucial for life's existence.

BurstCube's Precision Instruments

BurstCube's detectors are meticulously designed to cover a wide swath of the sky, enhancing the odds of capturing concurrent bursts alongside gravitational wave detections. With its ability to detect gamma rays ranging from 50,000 to 1 million electron volts, BurstCube is poised to contribute substantially to our understanding of these celestial events.

As part of the CubeSat class of spacecraft, BurstCube exemplifies the potential of small satellites to revolutionize space exploration. Leveraging standardized components and novel technologies, BurstCube exemplifies a cost-effective approach to space science.

Led by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and funded by NASA Headquarters, BurstCube's collaboration spans multiple institutions, underscoring the collaborative nature of space exploration.

In the pursuit of unravelling the mysteries of the cosmos, BurstCube represents a significant step forward, poised to expand our understanding of gamma-ray bursts and their cosmic implications.

