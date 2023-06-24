NEST 2023 Exam today: Download admit card online, here is a step-by-step guide

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2023 examination, conducted by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), is scheduled to take place today, June 24. Candidates appearing for the exam must ensure they have their NEST admit card 2023, which can be obtained online from nestexam.in.

To download their NEST 2023 admit card, candidates will need to have their application number or login ID and password. The admit card is a compulsory document that candidates must carry with them on the exam day. Failure to present the admit card will result in candidates being denied entry into the examination hall. Additionally, candidates must also bring a valid photo ID proof.

The NEST 2023 examination is conducted for admission to the five-year integrated MSc program in basic sciences, including Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download the NEST 2023 admit card:

1. Visit the official website nestexam.in.

2. Click on the link provided for the NEST 2023 admit card.

3. Enter your credentials and submit.

4. Download the NEST 2023 admit card and take a printout of it.

On the day of the NEST 2023 exam, candidates should keep in mind the following instructions:

1. Arrive on time: Candidates should reach the examination center well in advance, as indicated by the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.

2. Admit card: It is mandatory to carry the NEST admit card to the examination center. Entry without a valid admit card will not be allowed.

3. Prohibited items: Candidates are strictly prohibited from bringing any digital or communication devices into the examination center.

4. Screening process: All candidates will undergo a screening process using a Handheld Metal Detector (HHMD) without any physical contact. This procedure is mandatory for entry into the examination center.

NEST is the qualifying examination for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).