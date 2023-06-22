Rama Banam: Streaming details and how to watch the film online

Popular actor Gopichand, also known as 'Macho Star,' recently appeared in his new movie called 'Rama Banam.' This film is his third collaboration with director Sriwass. The family action thriller revolves around the story of Vicky, who becomes estranged from his brother and family after a clash, firmly believing that he will achieve greatness one day. Consequently, he travels to Kolkata and rises to power as a formidable underworld figure. However, destiny eventually compels him to return and reunite with his love interest, Bhairavi. The rest of the story delves into the challenges faced by Vicky's brother upon his return, and how he resolves them.

Rama Banam OTT release: Details

Earlier reports indicated that SonyLiv had acquired the digital streaming rights for RamaBanam. The latest updates suggest that the film will be available for streaming from ‘last week of June.

This action-packed entertainer features actress Dimple Hayathi in the lead role. The cast also includes Sachin Khedekar, Ali Vennela Kishore, Jagapathi Babu, Tarun Raj Arora, Shubalekha Sudhakar, Kushboo Sundar, Kasi Vishwanath, Sapthagiri, Srinu, Satya, and Nasser.

Rama Banam OTT Release: Where to Watch

If you want to watch RamaBanam online, you can go to SonyLiv. The movie will be available there, although the exact release date has not been announced yet. We will provide an update as soon as the official release date is confirmed. In the meantime, stay connected with for more information.