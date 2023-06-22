Home Tech News Rama Banam: Streaming details and how to watch the film online

Rama Banam: Streaming details and how to watch the film online

The release date of Rama Banam film on OTT platforms has been delayed since no official announcement has been made yet. You can find more details about it here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 22 2023, 19:03 IST
Top 5 OTT releases: Kathal, Ant-Man, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Citadel and more
image caption
1/5 Ant-Man and the Wasp: The action-adventure superhero movie will be making its digital debut on May 17, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar. It stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, among others. (REUTERS)
Dasara
2/5 Dasara: The film starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh is expected to release on May 30. Netflix India South tweeted about acquiring the film and stated, "We just realised Nani and Keerthy Suresh are going to be in a movie together again and we're LITERALLY jumping! Dasara is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as a post theatrical release!"  (Saregama Music YouTube)
Kathal OTT release
3/5 Kathal: Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain, the film starring Sanya Malhotra in lead will premiere on Netflix on May 19. (Netflix India/Twitter)
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
4/5 Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: This romantic-comedy film directed by Luv Ranjan, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be making its debut on May 5 exclusively on Netflix. (T-Series YouTube)
Citadel
5/5 Citadel: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden starrer spy thriller is currently streaming online on Amazon Prime Videos. (Prime Video IN Twitter)
Rama Banam
View all Images
SonyLiv had acquired the digital streaming rights for Rama Banam, although the exact release date has not been announced yet. (Hindustan Times)

Popular actor Gopichand, also known as 'Macho Star,' recently appeared in his new movie called 'Rama Banam.' This film is his third collaboration with director Sriwass. The family action thriller revolves around the story of Vicky, who becomes estranged from his brother and family after a clash, firmly believing that he will achieve greatness one day. Consequently, he travels to Kolkata and rises to power as a formidable underworld figure. However, destiny eventually compels him to return and reunite with his love interest, Bhairavi. The rest of the story delves into the challenges faced by Vicky's brother upon his return, and how he resolves them.

Rama Banam OTT release: Details

Earlier reports indicated that SonyLiv had acquired the digital streaming rights for RamaBanam. The latest updates suggest that the film will be available for streaming from ‘last week of June.

This action-packed entertainer features actress Dimple Hayathi in the lead role. The cast also includes Sachin Khedekar, Ali Vennela Kishore, Jagapathi Babu, Tarun Raj Arora, Shubalekha Sudhakar, Kushboo Sundar, Kasi Vishwanath, Sapthagiri, Srinu, Satya, and Nasser.

Rama Banam OTT Release: Where to Watch

If you want to watch RamaBanam online, you can go to SonyLiv. The movie will be available there, although the exact release date has not been announced yet. We will provide an update as soon as the official release date is confirmed. In the meantime, stay connected with for more information.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Jun, 19:02 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings
Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass
BGMI
Bugatti Chiron, La Voiture Noire come to BGMI! Know all about this new collaboration
BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen
Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets