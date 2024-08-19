 Rare super blue Moon to visible today: How to watch this celestial wonder | Tech News
Rare super blue Moon to visible today: How to watch this celestial wonder

A rare super blue moon will be visible today, marking the first of four remaining super moons in 2024, according to NASA. Here’s how you can take a glimpse of this rare celestial event.

Aug 19 2024, 17:05 IST
See the rare super blue moon tonight- find out how to spot and enjoy this celestial event. (REUTERS)

Sky watchers should look up today, August 19, as a rare super blue moon will be visible across the globe. This full moon will remain visible until August 22, according to NASA. It marks the first of four super moons remaining in 2024, with the others set for September 17, October 17, and November 15.

Significance for India

This year, Raksha Bandhan, or Rakhi Purnima, coincides with the super blue moon, adding significance for many in India. The term "super blue moon" refers to a full moon occurring within 90 percent of its closest approach to Earth, a concept first introduced by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979.

Despite the name, the super blue moon does not actually appear blue. However, a blue moon can sometimes be seen due to atmospheric conditions such as smoke.

The supermoon will be up to 30 percent brighter and 14 percent larger than a typical full moon. On August 19, 98 percent of the moon's near side will be illuminated, reaching 100 percent by the following days. At its closest, the moon will be approximately 225,288 miles from Earth.

Definitions of a supermoon can vary. According to NASA's Noah Petro, a supermoon is commonly defined as a full moon occurring within 90 percent of its closest point to Earth, or perigee. When the moon is closest to Earth, it appears larger and brighter compared to when it is farther away, or at apogee, about 251,000 miles from Earth. The impact of a supermoon includes higher-than-normal tides due to its proximity.

How to Observe Super Blue Moon

Supermoons are visible to the naked eye and do not require special equipment. It can be seen with the naked eye or captured with a digital camera or smartphone. They rise higher throughout the night and are visible right after sunset. Abrams Planetarium's Shannon Schmoll advises that with a clear sky, the moon will be easily observable. If cloud cover obscures it, the moon will still be visible before and after the peak.

First Published Date: 19 Aug, 15:30 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets