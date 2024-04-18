 Solar storm alert: CME could hit Earth and spark a geomagnetic storm today, says NOAA | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Solar storm alert: CME could hit Earth and spark a geomagnetic storm today, says NOAA

Solar storm alert: CME could hit Earth and spark a geomagnetic storm today, says NOAA

NOAA forecasters have shed light on a CME that is expected to hit Earth soon and could spark a geomagnetic storm. Know all about this solar storm alert.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 18 2024, 11:30 IST
Icon
Solar storm effects: From power grid failures to radio blackouts, know the dangers
Solar storm alert: CME could hit Earth, spark a geomagnetic storm today
1/5 Geomagnetic storms - The high-speed solar flares spewed out by a solar storm interact with the Earth's electromagnetic field and spark Geomagnetic storms. According to NASA, a geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance of Earth's magnetosphere which occurs when there is a strong exchange of energy from the solar wind in the space above Earth. (Pixabay)
Solar storm alert: CME could hit Earth, spark a geomagnetic storm today
2/5 Power grid failures - NASA says when solar storms hit Earth, they interact with the planet’s magnetosphere and induce currents in electrical systems. This leaves power grids vulnerable to major blackouts. For this to be possible, the solar storms have to be extremely powerful. (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Change bird migration patterns - Solar Storms can also cause a change in the migration patterns of birds, whales and even bees. Since birds rely on the magnetic fields of the Earth for navigation, their migration patterns are affected. (Unsplash)
Solar storm alert: CME could hit Earth, spark a geomagnetic storm today
4/5 Radio blackouts - One of the major effects of solar storms is Radio blackouts. While the planet's magnetic field acts as a shield and protects it from most of these dangerous solar particles, these do get funnelled towards the poles, where they cause an ionizing effect, effectively absorbing shortwave radio waves and causing a loss of communication. (Unsplash)
Solar storm alert: CME could hit Earth, spark a geomagnetic storm today
5/5 Auroras - When a Solar Storm hits Earth, it sparks a Geomagnetic storm and the magnetic field lines of the Earth temporarily get disturbed, releasing extremely high magnetic energy. The energy and heat are enough to ionize oxygen present in the upper atmosphere and turn it into blue-green hues of light, which we know as Auroras or Northern lights. (Pexels)
Solar storm alert: CME could hit Earth, spark a geomagnetic storm today
icon View all Images
A geomagnetic storm could be sparked by a CME. Check details about this oncoming solar storm. (Pixabay)

Just weeks after the Vernal Equinox, the solar activity is still going strong. As we approach the peak of solar cycle 25, it is expected to increase further. According to NASA, this might lead to an increase in the frequency as well as the intensity of solar phenomena like solar particles, CMEs, solar flares, solar storms and geomagnetic storms. Now, forecasters have shed light on a CME that is expected to hit Earth soon and could spark a geomagnetic storm. Know all about this solar storm alert.

Solar storm alert

According to a Space Weather report, forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) say that a CME is predicted to hit Earth's magnetic field today, April 18. This could spark a G1-class geomagnetic storm. As per the forecast, the CME is faint but it may still result in a geomagnetic storm.

The report states, “NOAA forecasters say that a G1-class geomagnetic storm is possible on April 18th when a CME is expected to hit Earth's magnetic field. It's a faint CME, probably not very potent, but even a weak CME impact can spark auroras. A similar CME hit Earth on April 15th and the results were beautiful.”

Are G1 geomagnetic storms harmful?

According to NASA, G1-class geomagnetic storms are considered minor storms and are not likely to cause major damage. Although these storms aren't powerful enough to damage satellites or disrupt the mobile network, geomagnetic storms can still disrupt the shortwave radio network and cause blackouts.

However, if a geomagnetic storm is strong enough, it can do more damage than just Auroras. They can damage small satellites, impact mobile networks, and GPS, and even pose a threat to ground-based electronics and power grids by increasing the magnetic potential by huge amounts.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Apr, 11:30 IST
Trending: nasa hubble space telescope captures these 10 amazing celestial images- check out 10 images of stars captured by nasa james webb space telescope 10 spectacular sights of supernova captured by nasa; check details 8 most valuable asteroids in our solar system: davida, diotoma, alauda and more nasa issues alert as 5 asteroids, one as big as 262 feet, speeding towards earth! where do comets come from? asteroid to pass earth at just 18700 km, reveals nasa; check speed, size and more nasa’s james webb space telescope captures the oldest galaxy ever 2.6 tons of space debris from the international space station just fell back to earth 680-foot stadium sized asteroid, 4 others to make close approach to earth soon!

More From This Section

ai-generated-8356727_1280
NASA says aircraft-sized asteroid may pass Earth by a close margin today
18 April 2024
space_debri
NASA has a big plan to tackle space debris- All details that you should know
17 April 2024
heic2018b
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures these 10 amazing celestial images- Check out
17 April 2024
ai-generated-8495416_1280
NASA claims aircraft-sized asteroid to come as close as 1.3 million km to Earth
17 April 2024
asteroids
NASA says 85-foot asteroid will pass Earth today; Check distance of approach, speed and more
16 April 2024
Top_10_stunning_astronomy_pictures_shared_by_NASA_
Top 10 stunning astronomy pictures shared by NASA: Galaxies, star formation and beyond
15 April 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer: Top 5 iconic cars spotted in the Grand Theft Auto 6’s Vice City
GTA 6: Top 5 iconic cars spotted in the trailer set to dominate vice city's streets
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 18
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 18: OB44 update brings exciting changes!
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 18
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 18: Tips and tricks to win every battle early
GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive trims workforce and scraps projects, will it delay the launch?
GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive trims workforce and scraps projects, will it delay the launch?
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 17
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 17: Nab bonus diamonds with top-up event!

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets