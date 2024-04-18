Solar storm alert: CME could hit Earth and spark a geomagnetic storm today, says NOAA

Just weeks after the Vernal Equinox, the solar activity is still going strong. As we approach the peak of solar cycle 25, it is expected to increase further. According to NASA, this might lead to an increase in the frequency as well as the intensity of solar phenomena like solar particles, CMEs, solar flares, solar storms and geomagnetic storms. Now, forecasters have shed light on a CME that is expected to hit Earth soon and could spark a geomagnetic storm. Know all about this solar storm alert.

Solar storm alert

According to a Space Weather report, forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) say that a CME is predicted to hit Earth's magnetic field today, April 18. This could spark a G1-class geomagnetic storm. As per the forecast, the CME is faint but it may still result in a geomagnetic storm.

The report states, “NOAA forecasters say that a G1-class geomagnetic storm is possible on April 18th when a CME is expected to hit Earth's magnetic field. It's a faint CME, probably not very potent, but even a weak CME impact can spark auroras. A similar CME hit Earth on April 15th and the results were beautiful.”

Are G1 geomagnetic storms harmful?

According to NASA, G1-class geomagnetic storms are considered minor storms and are not likely to cause major damage. Although these storms aren't powerful enough to damage satellites or disrupt the mobile network, geomagnetic storms can still disrupt the shortwave radio network and cause blackouts.

However, if a geomagnetic storm is strong enough, it can do more damage than just Auroras. They can damage small satellites, impact mobile networks, and GPS, and even pose a threat to ground-based electronics and power grids by increasing the magnetic potential by huge amounts.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!