The Witcher Season 3, volume-2 streaming: OTT release details, and how to watch online

July has arrived with a host of exciting OTT releases, offering viewers a wide range of action, drama, romance, and mysteries to enjoy. If you find yourself overwhelmed by the choices, we have an excellent recommendation for an OTT series— the highly anticipated second volume of the third season of the acclaimed fantasy drama series, The Witcher Season 3, volume-2.

'The Witcher' has captured the hearts of fans worldwide, and the good news is that the second volume of the third season is just around the corner. Season 3 will continue the storyline from the second novel in the series, titled "Time of Contempt."

Part 2 of 'The Witcher' season 3 has generated great anticipation among fans who are eager to watch the next set of episodes. This season is said to mark Henry Cavill's final appearance as Geralt of Rivia, prompting fans to bid farewell to his portrayal of the beloved character. So, let's find out when 'The Witcher' Season 3 Part 2 is releasing on Netflix.

The Witcher Season 3 OTT release

The third season of 'The Witcher' has been split into two parts, with the first five episodes debuting on June 29, 2023. We witnessed the journey of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri as they formed a unique family. However, their happiness was threatened by the Wild Hunt riders. Although Geralt managed to fend them off, the threat is far from over and will continue in Part 2.

'The Witcher' Season 3, Volume 2 will feature the familiar characters of Ciri (Freya Allan), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Jaskier (Joey Batey). While it is officially Cavill's last season as Geralt, the role will be taken over by Liam Hemsworth in the fourth season.

Streaming Information for 'The Witcher' Season 3

Viewers can catch 'The Witcher' Season 3 Part 2 on Netflix starting from July 27, 2023. By signing up for a Netflix account, you will be able to stream episodes six to eight of 'The Witcher' Season 3 Part 2 at that time.