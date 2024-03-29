Three asteroids may fly past Earth today, reveals NASA; Check speed, size, distance and more

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory continuously provide details of asteroid approaches. Yesterday, on March 28, it predicted three asteroids to pass Earth very close to it. Today, another batch of asteroids is on its way and is set to pass our planet. Keeping track of celestial objects such as asteroids and comets is necessary to protect Earth from the potential danger of impact which could lead to significant damage. Today, three asteroids are projected to pass Earth in close proximity. From size to speed, know all about these close approaches.

Asteroid 2024 FK: Details

NASA says the first asteroid is designated as 2024 FK. This space rock has a width of 94 feet which is equivalent to a large aeroplane. According to the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the asteroid is moving at a speed of 69047 kilometres per hour and it will come very close to Earth today. The asteroid 2024 FK is projected to come as close as 1.2 million kilometres close to Earth. It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids.

Asteroid 2024 FB1: Details

The second asteroid on the list is the asteroid 2024 FB1. This space rock is set to pass Earth today at a very close distance. According to reports, the asteroid is moving at a pace of 47455 kilometres per hour. NASA's JPL projected that the asteroid 2024 FB1 will come 2.9 million kilometres close to the Earth today.

The Asteroid 2024 FB1 is reported to be 100 feet wide. However, the space rock also does not pose any threat to our planet. It also belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids.

Asteroid 2024 ED4: Details

The last asteroid which is predicted to come close to Earth today is designated as Asteroid 2024 ED4. The space rock has a size of 62 feet and it is moving at a rapid speed of 28102 kilometres per hour. According to reports, the asteroid will come close to Earth with a distance of 5.5 million kilometres. However, it will not cause any harm to our planet as it is not a “Potentially Hazardous” space rock.

