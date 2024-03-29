 Three asteroids may fly past Earth today, reveals NASA; Check speed, size, distance and more | Tech News
Home Tech News Three asteroids may fly past Earth today, reveals NASA; Check speed, size, distance and more

Three asteroids may fly past Earth today, reveals NASA; Check speed, size, distance and more

NASA predicts three asteroids to fly by Earth today, March 29, 2024, at a very close distance. From size to speed, know all about the asteroids approaching Earth.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 29 2024, 10:13 IST
Icon
Asteroid
Asteroid 2024 FK, Asteroid 2024 FB1, and another space rock are set to fly by Earth today. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
Asteroid 2024 FK, Asteroid 2024 FB1, and another space rock are set to fly by Earth today. (Pixabay)

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory continuously provide details of asteroid approaches. Yesterday, on March 28, it predicted three asteroids to pass Earth very close to it. Today, another batch of asteroids is on its way and is set to pass our planet. Keeping track of celestial objects such as asteroids and comets is necessary to protect Earth from the potential danger of impact which could lead to significant damage. Today, three asteroids are projected to pass Earth in close proximity. From size to speed, know all about these close approaches.

Asteroid 2024 FK: Details

NASA says the first asteroid is designated as 2024 FK. This space rock has a width of 94 feet which is equivalent to a large aeroplane. According to the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the asteroid is moving at a speed of 69047 kilometres per hour and it will come very close to Earth today. The asteroid 2024 FK is projected to come as close as 1.2 million kilometres close to Earth. It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids.

Also read: IAU names asteroid named after Indian professor, recognizing his contributions to astronomy

Asteroid 2024 FB1: Details

The second asteroid on the list is the asteroid 2024 FB1. This space rock is set to pass Earth today at a very close distance. According to reports, the asteroid is moving at a pace of 47455 kilometres per hour. NASA's JPL projected that the asteroid 2024 FB1 will come 2.9 million kilometres close to the Earth today.

The Asteroid 2024 FB1 is reported to be 100 feet wide. However, the space rock also does not pose any threat to our planet. It also belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids.

Also read: Asteroid Bennu samples collected by NASA's OSIRIS-REx have building blocks of life, reveals study

Asteroid 2024 ED4: Details

The last asteroid which is predicted to come close to Earth today is designated as Asteroid 2024 ED4. The space rock has a size of 62 feet and it is moving at a rapid speed of 28102 kilometres per hour. According to reports, the asteroid will come close to Earth with a distance of 5.5 million kilometres. However, it will not cause any harm to our planet as it is not a “Potentially Hazardous” space rock.

Also read: Asteroids, wendigos, monsters, vampires: Artificial Intelligence conspiracies flood TikTok

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Mar, 10:13 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Asteroid 2024 EO3 and Asteroid 2024 FN1 belong to the Apollo group of asteroids, while Asteroid 2024 ES4 belongs to the Amor group, says NASA.
NASA says three asteroids will pass Earth by a close margin today; Check speed, size and more
28 March 2024
Scientists rally to advocate for the preservation of Chandra X-ray observatory, highlighting its vital role in unraveling cosmic mysteries.
NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory faces uncertain future amidst proposed budget cuts
27 March 2024
53299876782_5ca7e72041_c
NASA James Webb Space Telescope: 10 best images captured in 2023
27 March 2024
Asteroid 2024 EA3 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs), says NASA.
150-foot asteroid to pass Earth by a narrow margin today, says NASA; Check details
27 March 2024
STScI-01HM9W1X49F5G3TERHQ2502EHT
10 best images of galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
26 March 2024
Prioritize Safety: Ensure both your eyes and camera are protected with appropriate solar filters. Never look directly at the total solar eclipse without proper eye protection. Use a solar filter for your camera lens to prevent damage. Remember to remove the filter during totality to capture the Sun's corona safely.
Solar eclipse 2024: Top 5 NASA tips to capture this celestial spectacle safely
26 March 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
Siri
Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
keep up with tech

Gaming

artificial intelligence
5 things about AI you may have missed today: Indian IT sector to get AI boost, US govt puts up safeguards and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Insider suggests thunderstorms may be included in 40 hours of gameplay content
GTA 6
GTA 6 on PS5 Pro may run at a smooth 60fps, leaked specs suggest! Know what’s coming
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks frenzy online! Fans excited despite valid scepticism

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a
    Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
    Siri

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets