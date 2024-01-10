 Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5g 12gb Ram - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G 12GB RAM

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G 12GB RAM

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G 12GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 33,999 in India with 200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 10 January 2024
Key Specs
₹33,999 (speculated)
256 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
12 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G 12GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G 12GB RAM in India is Rs. 33,999.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G 12GB RAM base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G 12GB RAM

(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Fusion White, Fusion Purple, Fusion Black
Upcoming

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5g 12gb Ram Full Specifications

Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes, Hyper, 120W: 100 % in 19 minutes
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • Up to 672 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • 16300 x 12300 Pixels
  • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Slo-motion Movie Frame Xiaomi Pro-cut Macro Video Short Video Mode
  • S5KHP3, ISO-CELL
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Touch to focus Voice Shutter
  • Single
  • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode Beautify Macro Mode
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes
Design
  • 204.5 grams Below
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
  • 161.4 mm
  • Fusion White, Fusion Purple, Fusion Black
  • 74.2 mm
  • 8.9 mm
  • Dust proof
Display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 89.69 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 446 ppi
  • AMOLED
  • 120 Hz
  • 93.35 %
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 20:9
General
  • MIUI
  • Xiaomi
  • Android v13
  • January 10, 2024 (Expected)
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
  • No
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Head: 0.869 W/kg, Body: 0.597 W/kg
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
  • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A510)
  • 12 GB
  • 4 nm
  • LPDDR5
  • Mali-G610 MC4
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Optical
Storage
  • Yes
  • No
  • UFS 3.1
  • 256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5g 12gb Ram