 Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5g 512gb - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Home Mobiles in India Xiaomi Mobile Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G 512GB

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G 512GB

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G 512GB is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 35,999 in India with 200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 10 January 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
XiaomiRedmiNote13ProPlus5G512GB_Display_6.67inches(16.94cm)
XiaomiRedmiNote13ProPlus5G512GB_FrontCamera_16MP
XiaomiRedmiNote13ProPlus5G512GB_RAM_12GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39566/heroimage/160245-v3-xiaomi-redmi-note-13-pro-plus-5g-512gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiRedmiNote13ProPlus5G512GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39566/heroimage/160245-v3-xiaomi-redmi-note-13-pro-plus-5g-512gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiRedmiNote13ProPlus5G512GB_4
1/18 XiaomiRedmiNote13ProPlus5G512GB_Display_6.67inches(16.94cm)
2/18 XiaomiRedmiNote13ProPlus5G512GB_FrontCamera_16MP"
3/18 XiaomiRedmiNote13ProPlus5G512GB_RAM_12GB"
4/18 XiaomiRedmiNote13ProPlus5G512GB_3"
View all Images 5/18 XiaomiRedmiNote13ProPlus5G512GB_4"
Key Specs
₹35,999 (speculated)
512 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
12 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when launched
Add to compare
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G 512GB Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G 512GB in India is Rs. 35,999.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G 512GB base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal ...Read More

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G 512GB

(12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Fusion White, Fusion Purple, Fusion Black
Upcoming
31% off

Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| 144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display

Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| 144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)|1 Billion Colours| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Mist Blue
₹41,999 ₹28,999
Buy Now

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5g 512gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 16 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
Battery
  • Yes
  • Up to 672 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes, Hyper, 120W: 100 % in 19 minutes
Camera
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Touch to focus Voice Shutter
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Slo-motion Movie Frame Xiaomi Pro-cut Macro Video Short Video Mode
  • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode Beautify Macro Mode
  • S5KHP3, ISO-CELL
  • 16300 x 12300 Pixels
  • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
Design
  • Fusion White, Fusion Purple, Fusion Black
  • 204.5 grams Below
  • 8.9 mm
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
  • 74.2 mm
  • Dust proof
  • 161.4 mm
Display
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
  • 20:9
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 89.69 %
  • 120 Hz
  • 446 ppi
  • 93.35 %
  • AMOLED
General
  • Xiaomi
  • January 10, 2024 (Expected)
  • MIUI
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • No
  • USB Type-C
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Head: 0.869 W/kg, Body: 0.597 W/kg
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • LPDDR5
  • 4 nm
  • 12 GB
  • Mali-G610 MC4
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A510)
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Optical
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • No
  • UFS 3.1
  • Yes
  • 512 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

More from Xiaomi

14% OFF
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Arctic White
12% OFF
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Fusion White
33% OFF
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Arctic White
35% OFF
Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G 256GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Starlight Black
Xiaomi Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G 512GB Competitors

OnePlus 11R
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Sonic Black
12% OFF
Vivo X80 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Urban Blue
27% OFF
Vivo V29 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Himalayan Blue
18% OFF
Vivo V29
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Space Black

Xiaomi Videos

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone

04 Aug 2023
Tech Videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G 512GB News

Xiaomi Redmi

Redmi phones under 40000: Explore Redmi A2, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and many more

27 Dec 2023
Redmi 13C 5G

Top 7 Redmi phones under 12000: From Redmi 13C to Redmi A2 - Know them all

27 Dec 2023
Redmi 13C 5G

Redmi 13C 5G LAUNCHED in India! Check features, specs, and more

06 Dec 2023
Redmi 13C

Redmi 13C launch date in India revealed! Know what’s coming

27 Nov 2023
Redmi 12C

Xiaomi Redmi 13C to launch soon: Check specs, price, more

08 Nov 2023
Redmi 13C

Upcoming Redmi 13C official teaser unveils 4 colours and notch display

05 Nov 2023
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO A2x

Starry Night Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,790
Check Details

IQOO Neo 9 Pro

Fighting Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Titanium Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹129,999
₹134,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro

Arctic White, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹24,900
₹28,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5g 512gb