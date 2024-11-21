Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Curiosity rover discovers rare sulphur stones on mars: Here’s what its hinting at the red planet's past?

Curiosity rover discovers rare sulphur stones on mars: Here’s what its hinting at the red planet's past?

NASA’s Curiosity rover uncovers rare sulphur-rich stones on Mars, offering fresh clues about the planet’s past climate, water history, and potential for microbial life.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 21 2024, 17:07 IST
Icon
10 Year Anniversary: Check out this amazing selfie taken by NASA's Curiosity Rover
Curiosity rover
1/5 NASA has shared an image where Curiosity shot a self-portrait at Gale Crater on SoI 2082 (June 15, 2018) using the Mars Hand Lens Imager, or Mahli. The rover, which launched in August, 2012, is on a mission to determine whether the Red Planet ever was habitable to microbial life, according to NASA. (NASA)
image caption
2/5 "Today marks 10 years since the Curiosity rover landed on Mars. Since August 2012, Curiosity has been exploring 3-mile-high Mt. Sharp in Gale Crater. The rover has climbed more than 2,000 feet (612 meters), reaching progressively younger rocks that serve as a record on how Mars has evolved from a wet, habitable planet to a cold desert environment,” NASA said in a report. (Wikimedia Commons)
image caption
3/5 According to NASA, the Curiosity Rover is about the same size as a Mini Cooper. It is equipped with 17 cameras and a robotic arm containing a suite of specialized laboratory-like tools and instruments to conduct various tests and experiments. (NASA)
Curiosity rover
4/5 As of now, the has analyzed 41 rock and soil samples, relying on a suite of science instruments to learn what they reveal about Mars. The rover can measure the amount of high-energy radiation future astronauts would be exposed to on the Martian surface with the help of its radiation sensor. (Pixabay)
Curiosity rover
5/5 A new study has used dunes to interpret wind on Mars and focused on what happens when two dunes collide. The results are very much EarthHowever, the Curiosity Rover’s crowning achievement was when the rover determined that liquid water as well as the chemical building blocks and nutrients needed for supporting life were present for at least tens of millions of years in Gale Crater. The crater once held a lake, the size of which waxed and waned over time.-like. (Pixabay)
Curiosity rover
icon View all Images
NASA’s Curiosity rover discovers rare sulphur stones on Mars which uncover new clues about the planet’s history. (NASA/JPL)

NASA's Curiosity rover has once again revealed Mars' hidden stories by uncovering rare sulphur-rich stones during its exploration of Gediz Vallis. This finding provides new insights into the Red Planet's geological and environmental history, furthering our understanding of its transition from a wetter past to its current dry state.

Gediz Vallis and Ancient Water Activity

The rover's journey through Gediz Vallis, situated on the slopes of Mount Sharp within Gale Crater, marks a crucial chapter in its mission. This region offers evidence of ancient water activity, with features shaped by rivers, debris flows, and avalanches. Curiosity captured a 360-degree panorama of the area, giving researchers valuable data about the processes that sculpted the Martian surface over billions of years.

You may be interested in

59% OFF
Celestron PowerSeeker 50AZ Telescope - Manual Alt-Azimuth
  • 83.82 x 12.7 x 20.32 cm
  • 1.64 kilograms
  • 1 year manufacturer warranty
Discounted price:₹3,699Original price:₹8,990
Buy now
58% OFF
Cezo 40X60 Magnification Zoom HD,Monocular Telescope for
  • 44.0 x 5.0 x 10.0 cm
  • 0.46 kilograms
Discounted price:₹838Original price:₹1,999
Buy now
47% OFF
Pullox Telescope Eye pcs Fully Coated- Wide Field -All
  • 12.0 x 4.0 x 4.0 cm
  • 0.21 kilograms
Discounted price:₹1,599Original price:₹2,999
Buy now
28% OFF
Celestron Upclose G2 20X50 Porro Binocular
  • 18.55 x 16.01 x 81.28 cm
  • 0.8 kilograms
  • Lifetime warranty
Discounted price:₹4,999Original price:₹6,990
Buy now

Also read: WhatsApp now lets you mention entire group chats in status updates, here's how

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Rare Sulphur Stones Pose New Questions

Among its discoveries, Curiosity found sulphur-rich stones containing yellow crystals beneath their white exteriors. These findings are intriguing because, on Earth, sulphur is often linked to volcanic activity or hot springs. However, Mount Sharp lacks these features, raising questions about the origins of these deposits. Scientists hypothesise that chemical reactions involving water and minerals could be responsible, but the exact process remains unclear.

Also read: Google has kept a ‘lid' on internal comms through concealment strategies amid antitrust fears, report says

Curiosity's project scientist, Ashwin Vasavada, highlighted the significance of this mystery, emphasising its potential to reveal clues about Mars' ancient environments. The presence of sulphur might point to conditions that once supported microbial life, making these stones vital for understanding the planet's habitability in the distant past.

As the rover moves toward its next target, the boxwork formation, scientists aim to study mineral ridges that formed through water evaporation. These formations could shed light on Mars' water history and offer further evidence of its ability to support life. Stretching across 20 kilometres, the boxwork region provides a snapshot of the planet's evolving climate and geological processes.

Also read: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal wants freshers to pay 20 lakh to work as ‘Chief of Staff'- Internet reacts

Explorations like these are piecing together Mars' transformation from a potentially habitable world to the barren desert it is today. By studying formations such as Gediz Vallis and the boxwork, researchers hope to uncover more about the planet's water activity and its potential for life in its early history.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Nov, 17:07 IST
Tags:
Trending: nasa shares 5 stunning anniversary images captured by hubble space telescope 5 space wonders captured by nasa james webb space telescope 5 breathtaking images of space captured by nasa hubble space telescope 5 mysterious images of space captured by nasa james webb space telescope 5 stunning star formation images captured by nasa james webb space telescope 5 stunning images of solar system captured by nasa james webb space telescope 5 incredible galaxy images captured by nasa james webb space telescope 5 astonishing galaxy images capture nasa james webb space telescope’s miri instrument 5 spectacular images of universe captured by nasa hubble space telescope 5 breathtaking images of galaxies captured by nasa hubble space telescope

More From This Section

heic1507c
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures 5 images of enormous supermassive black holes
21 November 2024
53876628304_36c1324083_c
NASA James Webb Space Telescope shares 5 stunning images of universe
20 November 2024
ozXYrmjRhYhAhZR7AmZFCe-591-80jpg
NASA James Webb Space Telescope located three mysterious red monster galaxies- All details
19 November 2024
heic1210a
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured 5 stunning images of star formation
19 November 2024
NASA's Viking missions may have unintentionally destroyed potential Martian life, suggests a new hypothesis.
Did we kill Mars? New theory suggests Viking missions may have accidentally destroyed potential life on Mars
18 November 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 rumoured to receive major PS5 Pro enhancements with new PSSR 2.0 technology update- All details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21: Booyah Bling Fist Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21: Booyah Bling Fist Event
PlayStation Portal

You don't need a PS5 to play games on PS Portal anymore because..
GTA 6

GTA 6 launch speculation grows as promo suggests trailer release on…
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20: Grand Finals Week event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20: Grand Finals Week event

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets