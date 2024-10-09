The United States is facing a tough time, with massive hurricanes causing huge damage to infrastructure and human life. Now, Hurricane Milton is headed towards the US state of Florida and is expected to cause massive damage. Amid this, NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick, who is currently aboard NASA's International Space Station (ISS), has shared a timelapse video of Hurricane Milton from the ISS, giving everyone a bird's-eye view of the massive Category 5 storm coming to Florida.

Timelapse of Hurricane Milton From Space, From the NASA ISS

Sharing an image of the storm and a timelapse of the same on X (formerly Twitter), NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick laid out the camera settings needed to capture it from the ISS. The following timelapse was captured with these camera settings: 1/6400 sec exposure, 14mm, ISO 500, 0.5 sec interval, 30fps.

Timelapse flying by Hurricane Milton about 2 hours ago.



1/6400 sec exposure, 14mm, ISO 500, 0.5 sec interval, 30fps pic.twitter.com/p5wBlC95mx — Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) October 8, 2024

“We flew over Hurricane Milton about 90 minutes ago. Here is the view out of the Dragon Endeavour window. Expect lots of images from this window, as this is where I'm sleeping while we wait to undock and return to Earth,” Matthew Dominick said.

Previously, Matthew Dominick Shared A Stunning Timelapse Of Auroras From Space

Notably, this isn't the first time that Matthew Dominick has shared an image and timelapse while aboard the ISS. Just yesterday, Dominick also shared a beautiful image of the red and green aurora.

“Red and green aurora appear to dance in a timelapse as we fly by, looking out of Dragon Endeavour's window with Dragon Freedom in view,” he said, posting a timelapse of the same.

Red and green aurora appear to dance in a timelapse as we flyby looking out Dragon Endeavour's window with Dragon Freedom in view.



We shot a couple thousand images yesterday trying to get the settings, lighting, and framing just right across multiple orbital nights because the… pic.twitter.com/Y3IhlqTNrO — Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) October 8, 2024

“We shot a couple of thousand images yesterday trying to get the settings, lighting, and framing just right across multiple orbital nights because the aurora was amazing due to recent solar activity,” he added.

The settings the timelapse video was shot with are: 0.8s exposure, 14mm, ISO 3200, 1.6s interval, 30fps.

