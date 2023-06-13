Home Tech News NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 13 June 2023: Moons crossing Great Red Spot on Jupiter

NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 13 June 2023: Moons crossing Great Red Spot on Jupiter

Today’s NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day is a snapshot of Jupiter’s two Galilean moons, Europa and Io, crossing the gas giant.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 13 2023, 13:00 IST
Stunning NASA Astronomy Pictures of the Week: Double Ring Galaxy, Nebula, Pandora Cluster, more
NASA M20 Trifid Nebula
1/5 Trifid Nebula (June 5): This Nebula is known as M20, which is a star-forming region located about 9000 light-years away towards the constellation of Sagittarius. However, it is just 300,000 years old. (Martin Pugh/NASA)
NASA star ZTF SLRN-2020
2/5 Sun-like star (June 6): This is an animated illustration of the Sun-like star ZTF SLRN-2020. The breathtaking part is that this star has gobbled up one of its own planets. ZTF SLRN-2020 is located about 12000 light-years away from Earth, NASA mentioned. (K. Miller/R. Hurt/IPAC/Caltech)
NASA Double Ring Galaxy
3/5 Double Ring Galaxy (June 7): M94, a Double Ring Galaxy has over 40 billion stars. The spiral galaxy M94 has an inner ring of newly formed stars as well as an outer ring, that is more faint and different in colour. (NASA/ Brian Brennan)
NASA Elephant’s Trunk Nebula
4/5 Elephant's Trunk Nebula (June 8): Located about 3000 light-years from Earth, the Elephant's Trunk Nebula resides in a young star cluster, given the designation of IC 1396. (Steve Cannistra)
NASA Pandora Galaxy Cluster
5/5 Pandora's Cluster of Galaxies (June 9): Abell 2744 or Pandora's Cluster of Galaxies is about 4 billion light-years away. It was formed when four smaller galaxy clusters formed nearly 350 million years ago.  (NASA/ESA/JWST/CSA/Ivo Labbe/Rachel Bezanson)
Jupiter
View all Images
Jupiter’s two Galilean moons were snapped crossing the great red spot by NASA spacecraft. (NASA/ESA/JPL/Cassini Imaging Team/SSI)

Jupiter has been shocking astronomers ever since astronomer Galileo Galilei started recording its mysteries as far back as 1610. Jupiter is also known as the Gas Giant as it has a dense atmosphere of hydrogen and helium with windy clouds of ammonia. It is the fifth planet in the solar system, and it is by far the biggest one. In fact, it is twice as big as all the other planets in our solar system combined. It also has the most moons in the solar system, with 92 confirmed moons with orbits, according to International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center.

Today's NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day is a snapshot of Jupiter's two largest moons, Europa and Io, crossing the gas giant. With a radius of almost 1821 kilometers, Io is the third-largest of Jupiter's four Galilean moons. On the other hand, Europa is the smallest Galilean moon but has more water than Earth! The two moons were captured crossing Jupiter's Great Red Spot, the largest storm in our solar system, by NASA's Cassini spacecraft.

Tech used to capture the picture

The robotic spacecraft had several tech instruments onboard to capture objects in space, such as the Visual and Infrared Mapping Spectrometer (VIMS). According to NASA, VIMS was two cameras in a single instrument: one measured visible wavelengths, the other measured infrared, and they helped scientists study the composition of Saturn's ring and moons, and the atmospheres of Saturn and Titan, among other things.

NASA's description of the picture

Jupiter's moons circle Jupiter. The featured video depicts Europa and Io, two of Jupiter's largest moons, crossing in front of the grand planet's Great Red Spot, the largest known storm system in our Solar System. The video was composed from images taken by the robotic Cassini spacecraft as it passed Jupiter in 2000, on its way to Saturn. The two moons visible are volcanic Io, in the distance, and icy Europa. In the time-lapse video, Europa appears to overtake Io, which is odd because Io is closer to Jupiter and moves faster. The explanation is that the motion of the fast Cassini spacecraft changes the camera location significantly during imaging. Jupiter is currently being visited by NASA's robotic Juno spacecraft, while ESA's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE), launched in April, is en route.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Jun, 13:00 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

450-foot asteroid, bigger than the Statue of Liberty, rushing towards Earth at fearsome speed
13 June 2023
Life on our Moon! NASA scientist points towards astonishing mystery
12 June 2023
Bridge-sized asteroid to come shockingly close to Earth! NASA reveals speed
12 June 2023
5 asteroids, including 1600-foot, hurtling towards Earth at fiery pace! NASA reveals details
11 June 2023
NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 11 June 2023: What is the TRUE colour of the Sun?
11 June 2023
474-meter Asteroid 2001 LD to speed past Earth at 18952 km/second today
11 June 2023
1600-foot asteroid rushing towards Earth, warns NASA! Another 1500-foot giant also on way
11 June 2023
NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 10 June 2023: Mars with Beehive!
10 June 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up

Editor’s Pick

Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements
Microsoft
Activision intervenes in Microsoft challenge to UK regulator's block
Minecraft
Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it
BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets