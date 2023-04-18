Home Tech News NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 18 April 2023: Map of Total solar eclipse path

NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 18 April 2023: Map of Total solar eclipse path

Today’s NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day is the map of the total solar eclipse path of the US, which will take place on April 8 next year.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 18 2023, 13:23 IST
Best NASA Astronomy Pictures of the Week: Polaris, Running Chicken Nebula and more
Running Chicken nebula
1/5 Running Chicken Nebula (April 10) - It is a snapshot of IC 2944, also known as the Running Chicken Nebula. According to NASA, it is located about 6,000 light years away towards the constellation of the Centaur and spans almost 100 light-years across. The nebula's strange nickname, Running Chicken, comes from the chicken-like shape of its brightest region, which resembles a running bird. (NASA/Daniel Stern)
North star
2/5 Polaris, the North Star (April 11) - It is a fascinating image of Polaris and the dust that surrounds it. Although there are 200 billion trillion stars in the sky, Polaris is particularly special because it can help orient yourself as it is located in the direction of the true north. It is also known as the North Star or Pole Star and is present in the constellation of Ursa Minor. (NASA/Javier Zayaz)
Andromeda Galaxy
3/5 Star cloud in the Andromeda Galaxy (April 12) - This captured image shows the star cloud NGC 206 in the Andromeda Galaxy. It is the brightest star cloud in the galaxy as seen from Earth. Also known as Messier 31, it is a spiral galaxy located approximately 2.5 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Andromeda. According to NASA, the Andromeda Galaxy is twice the size of our own Milky Way galaxy, spanning across nearly 260,000 light-years and containing over 1 trillion stars. (NASA/Howard Trottier)
NASA globular star cluster
4/5 Globular star cluster NGC 2419 (April 13) - It is the globular star cluster NGC 2419. It is a multi-generational star cluster located about 300,000 light-years away towards the constellation of Lynx. According to NASA, the stars populating globular clusters are very similar because they formed at roughly the same time and because of this, they tend to display similar properties. (NASA/ESA/Hubble)
Spiral Galaxy
5/5 Fascinating Hamburger Galaxy (April 14) - It is a fascinating snapshot of NGC 3628, also known as the Hamburger Galaxy. It is a spiral galaxy located about 35 million light-years away towards the constellation of Leo and spans about 100,000 light-years. According to NASA, NGC 3628 shares its neighborhood in the local Universe with two other large spirals M65 and M66 in a grouping otherwise known as the Leo Triplet. (NASA/Mike Selby/Mark Hanson)
solar eclipse
View all Images
A total solar eclipse will occur in April next year. (NASA/SVS)

The first solar eclipse of 2023 is almost here with a hybrid eclipse taking place on April 20. But how does an eclipse occur? According to NASA, a solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, the Moon, and Earth line up, either fully or partially. Depending on how they align, eclipses provide a unique, exciting view of either the Sun or the Moon. However, not all eclipses are visible all over the globe. NASA released a map citing details of 2023 and 2024 solar eclipses in the United States.

Today's NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day is the map of the total solar eclipse path which will take place on April 8 next year. Viewers in locations outside the paths will not experience a total solar eclipse or annular eclipse, but they may still see a partial eclipse. Apart from the hybrid solar eclipse occurring on April 20, an annular solar eclipse will also take place on October 14, while a total solar eclipse will happen on April 8, 2024. Lines running parallel to each path indicate how much of the Sun will become covered by the Moon during the partial eclipse. For the annular eclipse, these lines appear faint yellow. For the total eclipse, they're faint purple.

The picture was created by NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio (SVS) which allows science enthusiasts to learn about NASA programs through visualization. According to NASA, the SVS works closely with scientists in the creation of visualizations, animations, and images to promote a greater understanding of Earth and Space Science research activities at NASA and within the academic research community supported by NASA.

NASA's description of the picture

Would you like to see a total eclipse of the Sun? If so, do any friends or relatives live near the path of next April's eclipse? If yes again, then you might want to arrange a well-timed visit. Next April 8, the path of a total solar eclipse will cross North America from western Mexico to eastern Canada, entering the USA in southern Texas and exiting in northern Maine.

All of North America will experience the least a partial solar eclipse. Featured here is a map of the path of totality. Many people who have seen a total solar eclipse tell stories about it for the rest of their lives. As a warmup, an annular solar eclipse will be visible later this year -- in mid-October.

First Published Date: 18 Apr, 13:23 IST
