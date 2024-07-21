 NASA discovers six new exoplanets: Know interesting facts about super-Earths and rare hot Jupiter | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News NASA discovers six new exoplanets: Know interesting facts about super-Earths and rare hot Jupiter

NASA discovers six new exoplanets: Know interesting facts about super-Earths and rare hot Jupiter

NASA has confirmed the discovery of six new exoplanets, bringing the total count to 5,502. This milestone marks significant progress in understanding the universe and the potential for extraterrestrial life.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 21 2024, 06:57 IST
NASA discovers six new exoplanets: Know interesting facts about super-Earths and rare hot Jupiter
NASA's discovery of six new exoplanets expands our understanding of the universe, highlighting the diversity and complexity of planetary systems beyond our solar system. (Representative image) (Pixabay)

NASA has achieved a significant milestone by confirming the discovery of six new exoplanets: HD 36384 b, TOI-198 b, TOI-2095 b, TOI-2095 c, TOI-4860 b, and MWC 758 c. This discovery brings the total number of confirmed exoplanets outside our solar system to 5,502, marking a noteworthy advancement in our understanding of the universe and the potential for extraterrestrial life.

Also read: NASA James Webb Telescope captures stunning 'Bejeweled' Einstein ring around distant Quasar- Details

You may be interested in

43% OFF
Celestron PowerSeeker 50AZ Telescope - Manual Alt-Azimuth
  • 83.82 x 12.7 x 20.32 cm
  • 1.64 kilograms
  • 1 year manufacturer warranty
₹4,699₹8,299
Buy now
55% OFF
ZHIZUKA V8 Portable Audio Mixer /Audio Interface, Bluetooth
  • 106.0 x 12.6 x 2.6 cm
  • 0.45 kilograms
₹1,349₹2,999
Buy now
57% OFF
CEZO V8 Portable Audio Mixer Interface, Bluetooth Sound
  • 22.0 x 6.0 x 15.0 cm
  • 0.45 kilograms
₹1,299₹2,999
Buy now
37% OFF
Pullox 25 mm Kellner and 10mm plosal Eye pcs -Set of 2 pcs-
  • 3.0 x 7.0 x 5.0 cm
  • 0.11 kilograms
₹1,899₹2,999
Buy now

Background on Exoplanet Discovery

The journey of exoplanet discovery began approximately 31 years ago when the first exoplanets, Poltergeist and Phobetor, were confirmed orbiting the pulsar PSR B1257+12 in 1992. By March 2022, the number of discovered exoplanets had exceeded 5,000, reflecting significant progress in the field.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory and James Webb Space Telescope capture stunning images of Orion Nebula, NGC 3627 and more

Characteristics of Newly Discovered Exoplanets

- HD 36384 b: A super-Jupiter orbiting an M giant star nearly 40 times the size of the Sun.

- TOI-198 b: Potentially rocky and situated on the inner edge of its star's habitable zone.

- TOI-2095 b and TOI-2095 c: Hot super-Earths orbiting the same M dwarf star.

- TOI-4860 b: A rare “hot Jupiter,” completing an orbit every 1.52 days around an M dwarf star.

- MWC 758 c: A giant protoplanet orbiting a young star with a protoplanetary disk, providing insights into early planetary formation.

Detection Methods and Tools

These exoplanets were identified using a variety of techniques:

- Radial Velocity: This method measures the stellar wobble caused by orbiting planets.

- Transit Method: This technique detects the dimming of starlight as planets pass in front of their host stars.

- Direct Imaging: This method was used for identifying MWC 758 c.

Impact of Space Telescopes

NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), launched in 2018, has been pivotal in discovering thousands of exoplanet candidates. Other space telescopes, such as Spitzer, Hubble, and the James Webb Space Telescope, have also played crucial roles in exoplanet research.

Also read: NASA reports 4 massive asteroids flyby to Earth in coming days: Check out size, speed, and more

Future Prospects

Looking forward, NASA plans to launch the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope in May 2027, featuring a coronagraph instrument designed for direct imaging of exoplanets. This technology may pave the way for future missions like the proposed Habitable Worlds Observatory, aimed at searching for signs of life on exoplanets.

NASA's discovery of six new exoplanets marks a significant milestone in exoplanet research, enhancing our understanding of the universe and the potential for extraterrestrial life. With advanced technologies and future missions on the horizon, the exploration of exoplanets continues to be a promising and rapidly evolving field.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Jul, 06:57 IST
Tags:
Trending: 5 spectacular images captured by nasa’s james webb space telescope nasa hubble space telescope captured these 5 stunning images on nebulae nasa james webb space telescope shares 5 rare image of deep space 5 rare images of galaxies captured by nasa hubble space telescope 9 stunning images of galaxies captured by nasa telescope nasa hubble space telescope captured these 5 stunning images of star cluster nasa james webb space telescope picture of the month images [february to july 2024] top 7 images of celestial wonders captured by webb and hubble telescopes shared by nasa nasa’s james webb space telescope shares mesmerising images captured by miri instrument 5 latest images captured by nasa james webb space telescope

More From This Section

Top_7_images_of_celestial_wonders
Top 7 images of celestial wonders captured by Webb and Hubble telescopes shared by NASA
20 July 2024
heic0109a
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured these 5 stunning images on Nebulae
20 July 2024
stsci-01g8jzq6gwxhex15pyy60wdrsk-2
9 stunning images of galaxies captured by NASA telescope
20 July 2024
bada_1112
AI's evolutionary role in revolutionizing NASA's Mars rover missions
20 July 2024
weic2312a
5 spectacular images captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope
20 July 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend

Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend
GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far

GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far
GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel
GTA 6

GTA 6 trailer sparks fan analysis; San Andreas VR rumours resurface-
Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza

Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount

Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount
Amazon Sale 2024: Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 and more smartphones launched

Amazon Sale 2024: Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 and more smartphones launched
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Iqoo Z9x 5G, Poco M6 Pro, and other budget smartphones from top brands with best offers

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Iqoo Z9x 5G, Poco M6 Pro, and other budget smartphones from top brands with best offers

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets