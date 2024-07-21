NASA discovers six new exoplanets: Know interesting facts about super-Earths and rare hot Jupiter

NASA has achieved a significant milestone by confirming the discovery of six new exoplanets: HD 36384 b, TOI-198 b, TOI-2095 b, TOI-2095 c, TOI-4860 b, and MWC 758 c. This discovery brings the total number of confirmed exoplanets outside our solar system to 5,502, marking a noteworthy advancement in our understanding of the universe and the potential for extraterrestrial life.

Background on Exoplanet Discovery

The journey of exoplanet discovery began approximately 31 years ago when the first exoplanets, Poltergeist and Phobetor, were confirmed orbiting the pulsar PSR B1257+12 in 1992. By March 2022, the number of discovered exoplanets had exceeded 5,000, reflecting significant progress in the field.

Characteristics of Newly Discovered Exoplanets

- HD 36384 b: A super-Jupiter orbiting an M giant star nearly 40 times the size of the Sun.

- TOI-198 b: Potentially rocky and situated on the inner edge of its star's habitable zone.

- TOI-2095 b and TOI-2095 c: Hot super-Earths orbiting the same M dwarf star.

- TOI-4860 b: A rare “hot Jupiter,” completing an orbit every 1.52 days around an M dwarf star.

- MWC 758 c: A giant protoplanet orbiting a young star with a protoplanetary disk, providing insights into early planetary formation.

Detection Methods and Tools

These exoplanets were identified using a variety of techniques:

- Radial Velocity: This method measures the stellar wobble caused by orbiting planets.

- Transit Method: This technique detects the dimming of starlight as planets pass in front of their host stars.

- Direct Imaging: This method was used for identifying MWC 758 c.

Impact of Space Telescopes

NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), launched in 2018, has been pivotal in discovering thousands of exoplanet candidates. Other space telescopes, such as Spitzer, Hubble, and the James Webb Space Telescope, have also played crucial roles in exoplanet research.

Future Prospects

Looking forward, NASA plans to launch the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope in May 2027, featuring a coronagraph instrument designed for direct imaging of exoplanets. This technology may pave the way for future missions like the proposed Habitable Worlds Observatory, aimed at searching for signs of life on exoplanets.

NASA's discovery of six new exoplanets marks a significant milestone in exoplanet research, enhancing our understanding of the universe and the potential for extraterrestrial life. With advanced technologies and future missions on the horizon, the exploration of exoplanets continues to be a promising and rapidly evolving field.

