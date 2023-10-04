Icon
Shock Chandrayaan-3 mission revelation! This Vikram Lander miracle achievement by ISRO

ISRO Project Director P Veeramuthuvel revealed that the Vikram lander’s hop experiment was unplanned and it exceeded Chandrayaan-3 mission objectives.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 04 2023, 07:00 IST
Vikram lander, Pragyan rover batteries fully charged! ISRO to give Chandrayaan-3 mission booster shot
Chandrayaan-3
1/5 Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have been in sleep mode for 14 days. Today is the day when ISRO will try to wake them up. It is a scary moment as they are not expected to wake up as the lunar cold and darkness may have killed them both. (ISRO)
Chandrayaan-3
2/5 ISRO scientists are now waiting for optimum sunrise so the temperature on the Moon rises. Once the weather is in the right condition, it will be time to activate and re-establish communication with the lander and the rover.  (ISRO)
Chandrayaan-3
3/5 Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission will be starting its phase 2 in a few hours and he added, “When we sleep on Earth tonight, Vikram and Pragyan will perhaps wake up on the moon.” (ISRO)
Chandrayaan-3
4/5 Over the course of 14 days, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have contributed to various exceptional discoveries such as measuring the temperature of the lunar soil, finding th presence of sulphur and other elements, moonquake, and more.  (ISRO)
Chandrayaan-3
5/5 Now the whole country is waiting for the next chapter of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission with the awakening of Vikram lander and Pragyan. There are low chances of the mission to course, however, scientists have hopes that they will be able to make them operational again.  (ISRO)
Chandrayaan-3
Vikram lander conducted a series of experiments over 14 Earth days, providing a wealth of valuable data during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. (ISRO)

India has achieved a great milestone by accomplishing its Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully. People from all over the world are still keeping an eye on the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover, even though they have accomplished all its objectives successfully. With this mission, various discoveries were made by ISRO. That is why Chandrayaan-3 has been in the news constantly since the day of its launch.

In a surprising turn of events, the Chandrayaan-3 mission achieved an unexpected milestone when the Vikram lander performed a hop experiment on the Moon's surface. In an interview with India Today, Project Director P Veeramuthuvel revealed that this experiment was totally unplanned and it exceeded the mission's objectives.

Chandrayaan-3, a mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), was initially designed to study various aspects of the lunar environment. The Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover conducted a series of experiments over 14 Earth days, providing a wealth of valuable data. However, as lunar night approached, the fate of the lander and rover remained uncertain.

Vikram Lander's hop experiment

During the unplanned hop experiment, the Vikram lander fired its engines as commanded, lifting itself approximately 40 centimeters above the lunar surface. It then safely landed about 30 to 40 centimeters away from its original location at Shiv Shakti Point. This successful maneuver demonstrated the Chandrayaan-3's capability to take off from the Moon's surface, paving the way for future missions that could potentially return lunar samples to India.The unexpected success of this maneuver has opened up exciting possibilities for future lunar exploration endeavors, including sample return missions and even human missions to the Moon. It showcases India's growing prowess in space exploration and its potential contributions to international lunar research.

Despite multiple attempts by ISRO to reestablish contact with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover during the lunar night, no response has been received from the Pragyan rover and Vikram lander.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission had already made history by achieving a successful landing near the Moon's south polar region on August 23, 2023, making India the first country to achieve this feat. NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) captured an image of the Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module's landing site on the Moon's surface. The image was taken four days after the landing.

This mission marked a significant milestone in India's space exploration journey and garnered international attention.

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 07:00 IST
