 Oneplus Nord Ce 5g Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 24,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570) Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus Nord CE 5G from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus Nord CE 5G now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹24,999
128 GB
6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4500 mAh
Android v11
6 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India starts at Rs.24,999. The lowest price of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is Rs.21,999 on amazon.in.

Oneplus Nord Ce 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
  • 4500 mAh
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Yes, Warp, 30W: 70 % in 30 minutes
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • 4500 mAh
Camera
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F1.79
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuous autofocus
  • Single
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exmor RS
  • F2.45
Design
  • 7.9 mm
  • 159.2 mm
  • 170 grams
  • 73.5 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, Silver Ray
Display
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 85.31 %
  • 90 Hz
  • 20:9
  • Fluid AMOLED
  • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 409 ppi
General
  • Android v11
  • Oxygen OS
  • June 11, 2021 (Official)
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • OnePlus
  • Nord CE 5G
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • No
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Bands: TDD N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Head: 1.19 W/kg, Body: 1.06 W/kg
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 6 GB
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)
  • Adreno 619
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • 8 nm
  • 25.0 s
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
  • Optical
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
  • Up to 109 GB
  • UFS 2.1
  • No
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Oneplus Nord Ce 5g FAQs

What is the price of the Oneplus Nord Ce 5G in India?

Oneplus Nord Ce 5G price in India at 22,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oneplus Nord Ce 5G?

How many colors are available in Oneplus Nord Ce 5G?

What is the Oneplus Nord Ce 5G Battery Capacity?

Is Oneplus Nord Ce 5G Waterproof?

View More

    Oneplus Nord Ce 5g