Oneplus Nord Ce 5g 8gb Ram Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G 8GB RAM OnePlus Nord CE 5G 8GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 24,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus Nord CE 5G 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus Nord CE 5G 8GB RAM now with free delivery.