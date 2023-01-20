 Oneplus Nord Ce 5g 8gb Ram Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OnePlus Nord CE 5G 8GB RAM

    OnePlus Nord CE 5G 8GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 24,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus Nord CE 5G 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus Nord CE 5G 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹24,999
    128 GB
    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v11
    OnePlus Nord CE 5G 8GB RAM Price in India

    OnePlus Nord CE 5G 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.24,999. The lowest price of OnePlus Nord CE 5G 8GB RAM is Rs.21,799 on amazon.in.

    Oneplus Nord Ce 5g 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4500 mAh
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • 4500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes, Warp, 30W: 70 % in 30 minutes
    Camera
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuos autofocus
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Exmor RS
    • F1.79
    • F2.45
    • Single
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 170 grams
    • Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, Silver Ray
    • 73.5 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 7.9 mm
    • 159.2 mm
    Display
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 85.31 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    • 90 Hz
    • Fluid AMOLED
    • 409 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    General
    • Oxygen OS
    • Nord CE 5G 8GB RAM
    • Yes
    • Android v11
    • June 11, 2021 (Official)
    • OnePlus
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 5G Bands: TDD N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 1.19 W/kg, Body: 1.06 W/kg
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 8 GB
    • 8 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 25.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
    • Adreno 619
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Up to 109 GB
    • No
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    Oneplus Nord Ce 5g 8gb Ram