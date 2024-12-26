Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again to Mothers' Instinct and more to watch online- Friday OTT releases

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again to Mothers' Instinct and more to watch online- Friday OTT releases

Top 5 Friday OTT releases: Get ready for a thrilling weekend with exciting movies and shows, including Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and more across streaming platforms.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 26 2024, 16:48 IST
Friday OTT releases
Friday OTT releases: Explore fresh movies and shows across Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

As 2024 nears its end, OTT platforms are gearing up to offer exciting content for the weekend. Viewers can look forward to a diverse lineup of movies and shows on popular streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and more. This Friday, several high-profile releases will make their way to these platforms, offering a mix of drama, suspense, comedy, and thrilling action.

1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 - Netflix

After a successful run at the box office, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will debut on Netflix this Friday. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy continues the story of Ruhaan Randhawa, also known as Rooh Baba. Ruhaan encounters two spirits claiming to be Manjulika, adding layers of mystery and intrigue to the plot. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan in key roles.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: The Family Man 3 OTT release: Know when and where to watch Manoj Bajpayee's thriller series online

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

2. Singham Again - Amazon Prime Video

The highly anticipated Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, will stream on Amazon Prime Video. This fifth instalment in Shetty's cop universe follows Bajirao Singham as he embarks on a mission to rescue his wife, Avni, who has been kidnapped. Featuring a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff, the film promises high-octane action and drama.

Also read: Paatal Lok Season 2 OTT release date is here: Know when and where to watch it online?

3. Doctors - JioCinema

Doctors, a medical drama set in the Elizabeth Blackwell Medical Centre in Mumbai, will launch on JioCinema. The series follows Dr. Nitya Vasu, who harbours a personal grudge against Dr. Ishaan Ahuja, leading to tension amid their work in a challenging medical environment. The show features Sharad Kelkar, Harleen Sethi, Viraf Patel, Aamir Ali, and Vivaan Shah.

Also read: Aashram Season 4 OTT release: Know when and where to watch Bobby Deol's series online?

4. Khoj: Parchaiyo Ke Uss Paar - ZEE5

Khoj: Parchaiyo Ke Uss Paar is a psychological thriller on ZEE5. The story centres on Ved, a man on a mission to find his missing wife, Meera. As Ved delves deeper into the mystery, bizarre events make him question his sanity. The series stars Sharib Hashmi and Anupriya Goenka.

Also read: Friday OTT releases: From Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore to Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous and more

5. Mothers' Instinct - Lionsgate Play

A remake of the 2018 French film Mothers' Instinct, this psychological drama will stream on Lionsgate Play. The story follows two close friends, Alice and Celine, whose lives are turned upside down after a tragic accident. The resulting guilt, paranoia, and suspicion threaten to unravel their friendship. Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway lead the film under the direction of Benoît Delhomme.

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Dec, 16:48 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date reportedly leaked: Fans speculate this date after major hint
KRAFTON India Esports roadmap 2025

KRAFTON India reveals 2025 esports roadmap: 4 crore pool, Rising Star programme, college tour and more
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks buzz, fans speculate December 27 as the release date
GTA 6

Could the second GTA 6 trailer drop on December 27? Here's what fans are speculating
GTA Online

GTA Online brings festive cheer with snowfall, holiday events, new vehicles, rewards, and triple bonuses

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets