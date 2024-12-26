Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again to Mothers' Instinct and more to watch online- Friday OTT releases

As 2024 nears its end, OTT platforms are gearing up to offer exciting content for the weekend. Viewers can look forward to a diverse lineup of movies and shows on popular streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and more. This Friday, several high-profile releases will make their way to these platforms, offering a mix of drama, suspense, comedy, and thrilling action.

1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 - Netflix

After a successful run at the box office, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will debut on Netflix this Friday. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy continues the story of Ruhaan Randhawa, also known as Rooh Baba. Ruhaan encounters two spirits claiming to be Manjulika, adding layers of mystery and intrigue to the plot. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan in key roles.

2. Singham Again - Amazon Prime Video

The highly anticipated Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, will stream on Amazon Prime Video. This fifth instalment in Shetty's cop universe follows Bajirao Singham as he embarks on a mission to rescue his wife, Avni, who has been kidnapped. Featuring a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff, the film promises high-octane action and drama.



3. Doctors - JioCinema

Doctors, a medical drama set in the Elizabeth Blackwell Medical Centre in Mumbai, will launch on JioCinema. The series follows Dr. Nitya Vasu, who harbours a personal grudge against Dr. Ishaan Ahuja, leading to tension amid their work in a challenging medical environment. The show features Sharad Kelkar, Harleen Sethi, Viraf Patel, Aamir Ali, and Vivaan Shah.



4. Khoj: Parchaiyo Ke Uss Paar - ZEE5

Khoj: Parchaiyo Ke Uss Paar is a psychological thriller on ZEE5. The story centres on Ved, a man on a mission to find his missing wife, Meera. As Ved delves deeper into the mystery, bizarre events make him question his sanity. The series stars Sharib Hashmi and Anupriya Goenka.

5. Mothers' Instinct - Lionsgate Play

A remake of the 2018 French film Mothers' Instinct, this psychological drama will stream on Lionsgate Play. The story follows two close friends, Alice and Celine, whose lives are turned upside down after a tragic accident. The resulting guilt, paranoia, and suspicion threaten to unravel their friendship. Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway lead the film under the direction of Benoît Delhomme.