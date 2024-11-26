Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Lucky Baskhar OTT release: When and where to watch Dulquer Salmaan’s latest crime drama film

Lucky Baskhar OTT release: When and where to watch Dulquer Salmaan's latest crime drama film

Lucky Baskhar OTT release: Dulquer Salmaan's gripping crime drama film, will stream on this online platform. Find out where and when to watch it.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 26 2024, 14:36 IST
Lucky Baskhar OTT release: Dulquer Salmaan’s hit crime drama arrives on Netflix, here’s when and where to watch.

Dulquer Salmaan's latest Telugu crime drama, Lucky Baskhar, continues to captivate audiences after its theatrical release on October 31, 2024. The film has garnered positive reviews, both from critics and audiences, which has helped maintain its strong performance at the box office. With the film's success on the big screen, fans are eagerly anticipating its availability on OTT. Here's when and where to catch Lucky Baskhar online.

Lucky Baskhar OTT Release: Cast, plot, and more

Lucky Baskhar is a 2024 Telugu-language crime drama directed by Venky Atluri. The film is produced by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, with production companies Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinema, and Srikara Studios behind it. The movie features a diverse cast, including Dulquer Salmaan, Ramki Anthony, Hyper Adi, Surya Srinivas, Sachin Khedkar, P.K, and Saikumar in pivotal roles.

Lucky Baskhar OTT release: Story Plot

The story revolves around Bhaskar (Dulquer Salmaan), a modest cashier at Magadha Bank, struggling with his financial situation and family responsibilities. Despite enduring constant ridicule from his in-laws for his choice of love over wealth, Bhaskar keeps his head down. His life takes an unexpected turn when he is promoted to Assistant General Manager at the bank. This promotion leads him to cross paths with Anthony (Ramki), who introduces him to the world of easy money through illegal means.

Tempted by the promise of quick wealth, Bhaskar becomes involved in financial corruption, misappropriating bank funds. His actions soon attracted the attention of the CBI, who began investigating his activities. As Bhaskar's life spirals out of control, he faces personal challenges, including his troubled marriage to Sumathi (Meenakshi Chaudhary) and his growing involvement with stock market tycoon Harsha Mehra.

The story follows Bhaskar as he grapples with a 100-crore demand from the CBI, prompting him to reconsider his choices. Lucky Baskhar explores the journey of a man caught between the pursuit of wealth and the cost of his moral choices, as Bhaskar transforms from a man burdened by debt into a person seeking redemption.

Lucky Baskhar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

Lucky Baskhar will be available for streaming on Netflix starting November 28, 2024. The film will be offered in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Netflix India made the announcement through a social media post, inviting viewers to watch Bhaskar's journey unfold on the streaming platform starting this Wednesday.

First Published Date: 26 Nov, 14:36 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets