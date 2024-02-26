OTT Releases this Week: Stream Maamla Legal Hai, Sunflower Season 2, Napoleon and more online

OTT Releases This Week: As we step into the last week of Feb, brace yourselves for a wave of new and exciting content hitting your favorite OTT platforms. From entertainment powerhouses like Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Zee5, Netflix, Prime Video, and others, a diverse array of movies and web series is set to grace your screens. The global lineup spans various genres and languages, promising a delightful binge-watching experience throughout the week and into the weekend. If you're on the lookout for quality additions to your watchlist, we have handpicked a selection of upcoming releases on different OTT platforms.

Here's a glimpse of the upcoming releases on leading OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar, and others:

1. Anyone But You- Feb 27 (Amazon Prime Video)

Join Bea and Ben on a rollercoaster date in 'Anyone But You,' where a chance encounter at a destination wedding in Australia leads to a pretend romance. Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, with a talented ensemble cast, the movie graces Amazon Prime Video on February 27, 2024.

2. The Impossible Heir - Feb 28 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Take off on a captivating journey with 'The Impossible Heir,' a K-drama centered around the illegitimate son of a Korean conglomerate owner. Teaming up with an ambitious childhood friend, they set their sights on the pinnacle of society. Starring Lee Jae-wook, Lee Jun-young, and Hong Su-zu, this thrilling drama unfolds on Disney+ Hotstar starting February 28.

3. Blue Star- Feb 29 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Dive into the world of cricket captains Ranjith and Rajesh in 'Blue Star,' as their rivalry extends beyond the field into the realm of politics. Featuring Ashok Selvan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Keerthi Pandian in lead roles, supported by a stellar cast, the movie hits Disney+ Hotstar on February 29, 2024.

4. Maamla Legal Hai- March 1 (Netflix)

'Maamla Legal Hai' zooms in on VD Tyagi, the energetic Patparganj Bar Association president with dreams of becoming India's Attorney General. Mark your calendars for March 1, 2024, as this series, led by Ravi Kishan and featuring a stellar cast, unfolds on Netflix.

5. Sunflower Season 2- March 1 ( Zee5)

Prepare for the suspenseful unraveling of Mr. Kapoor's death in 'Sunflower Season 2,' where residents and frequent visitors fall under scrutiny. Starring Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma, this gripping series lands on Zee5 on March 1, featuring notable talents like Ranvir Shorey and Mukul Chadda.

