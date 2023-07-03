 Oneplus Nord 256gb Price in India (03 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Oneplus Phones OnePlus Nord 256GB

OnePlus Nord 256GB

OnePlus Nord 256GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 29,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475) Processor , 4115 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus Nord 256GB from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus Nord 256GB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 03 July 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
OnePlusNord256GB_Display_6.44inches(16.36cm)
OnePlusNord256GB_FrontCamera_32MP+8MP
OnePlusNord256GB_Ram_12GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P34977/heroimage/139167-v3-oneplus-nord-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_OnePlusNord256GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P34977/heroimage/139167-v3-oneplus-nord-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_OnePlusNord256GB_4
OnePlusNord256GB_Display_6.44inches(16.36cm)
OnePlusNord256GB_FrontCamera_32MP+8MP"
OnePlusNord256GB_Ram_12GB"
OnePlusNord256GB_3"
OnePlusNord256GB_4"
Key Specs
₹29,999
256 GB
6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)
48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
32 MP + 8 MP
4115 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
12 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹29,999
256 GB
6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
4115 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 28,999
Buy Now

Oneplus Phones Prices in India

Oneplus mobiles price in India starts from Rs.14,990. HT Tech has 83 Oneplus mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Oneplus mobiles price in India starts from Rs.14,990. HT Tech has 83 Oneplus mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Oneplus Nord 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
  • 32 MP + 8 MP
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
  • 4115 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • 4115 mAh
  • Yes, Warp, 30W: 70 % in 30 minutes
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Exmor RS
  • Dual
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuous autofocus
  • 32 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size) 8 MP f/2.45, Ultra-Wide Angle (105° field-of-view) Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.45
  • Fixed Focus
  • F1.75
Design
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • Blue Marble, Gray Onyx, Gray Ash
  • 158.3 mm
  • 8.2 mm
  • 73.3 mm
  • 184 grams
Display
  • Fluid AMOLED
  • 86.29 %
  • 90 Hz
  • 409 ppi
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
  • 20:9
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • OnePlus
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • Nord 256GB
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • August 4, 2020 (Official)
  • Oxygen OS
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • No
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Head: 1.08 W/kg, Body: 0.78 W/kg
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Bands: TDD N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • 7 nm
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • 12 GB
  • Adreno 620
  • 21.0 s
Special Features
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
Storage
  • Up to 232 GB
  • Yes
  • 256 GB
  • UFS 2.1
  • No
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

View all
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
iPhone SE 4 the game changer
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023
Know iPhone 14 Pro hidden features users must try.
iPhone 14 Pro tips and tricks: Hidden features you MUST try
24 Feb 2023
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Oneplus Nord 256gb FAQs

What is the price of the Oneplus Nord 256Gb in India?

Oneplus Nord 256Gb price in India at 29,994 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (32 MP + 8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G; RAM: 12 GB; Battery: 4115 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oneplus Nord 256Gb?

How many colors are available in Oneplus Nord 256Gb?

What is the Oneplus Nord 256Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Oneplus Nord 256Gb Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Oneplus Nord 256gb