Oneplus Nord 64gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OnePlus Nord 64GB OnePlus Nord 64GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 24,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475) Processor, 4115 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus Nord 64GB from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus Nord 64GB now with free delivery.