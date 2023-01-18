 Oneplus Nord 64gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Oneplus Mobile OnePlus Nord 64GB

    OnePlus Nord 64GB

    OnePlus Nord 64GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 24,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475) Processor, 4115 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus Nord 64GB from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus Nord 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35176/heroimage/140187-v1-oneplus-nord-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35176/images/Design/140187-v1-oneplus-nord-64gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35176/images/Design/140187-v1-oneplus-nord-64gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35176/images/Design/140187-v1-oneplus-nord-64gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35176/images/Design/140187-v1-oneplus-nord-64gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹24,999
    64 GB
    6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP + 8 MP
    4115 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹24,999
    64 GB
    6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    4115 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 27,999 M.R.P. ₹28,999
    Buy Now

    OnePlus Nord 64GB Price in India

    OnePlus Nord 64GB price in India starts at Rs.24,999. The lowest price of OnePlus Nord 64GB is Rs.27,999 on amazon.in.

    OnePlus Nord 64GB price in India starts at Rs.24,999. The lowest price of OnePlus Nord 64GB is Rs.27,999 on amazon.in.

    Oneplus Nord 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 4115 mAh
    • 32 MP + 8 MP
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Warp, 30W: 70 % in 30 minutes
    • 4115 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 32 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size) 8 MP f/2.45, Ultra-Wide Angle (105° field-of-view) Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps
    • F2.45
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuos autofocus
    • Dual
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exmor RS
    • Fixed Focus
    • F1.75
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    Design
    • 73.3 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 158.3 mm
    • 8.2 mm
    • Blue Marble, Gray Onyx
    • 184 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 86.29 %
    • 409 ppi
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 90 Hz
    • Fluid AMOLED
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 20:9
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • OnePlus
    • Nord 64GB
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • September 21, 2020 (Official)
    • Oxygen OS
    Multimedia
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Bands: TDD N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 1.08 W/kg, Body: 0.78 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v5.1
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    Performance
    • Adreno 620
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    • 64 bit
    • 21.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)
    • 6 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+5+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    • No
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Oneplus Nord 64gb