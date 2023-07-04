 Oneplus Nord Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OnePlus Nord is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 27,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475) Processor , 4115 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus Nord from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus Nord now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹27,999
128 GB
6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)
48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
32 MP + 8 MP
4115 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
8 GB
See full specifications
OnePlus Nord Price in India

OnePlus Nord price in India starts at Rs.27,999. The lowest price of OnePlus Nord is Rs.26,099 on amazon.in.

Oneplus Nord Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 32 MP + 8 MP
  • 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
  • 4115 mAh
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
Battery
  • 4115 mAh
  • Yes, Warp, 30W: 70 % in 30 minutes
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
Camera
  • Yes
  • Fixed Focus
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Exmor RS
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Dual
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 32 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size) 8 MP f/2.45, Ultra-Wide Angle (105° field-of-view) Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.45
  • F1.75
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuous autofocus
Design
  • 158.3 mm
  • 73.3 mm
  • 8.2 mm
  • Blue Marble, Gray Onyx
  • 184 grams
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
Display
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
  • 409 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 20:9
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 86.29 %
  • Fluid AMOLED
  • 90 Hz
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Nord
  • OnePlus
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • Oxygen OS
  • Yes
  • August 4, 2020 (Official)
Multimedia
  • No
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Head: 1.08 W/kg, Body: 0.78 W/kg
  • 5G Bands: TDD N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
Performance
  • 7 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • 8 GB
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)
  • 21.0 s
  • Adreno 620
Special Features
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
Storage
  • No
  • UFS 2.1
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Oneplus Nord FAQs

What is the price of the Oneplus Nord in India?

Oneplus Nord price in India at 27,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (32 MP + 8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4115 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oneplus Nord?

How many colors are available in Oneplus Nord?

What is the Oneplus Nord Battery Capacity?

Is Oneplus Nord Waterproof?

View More

    Oneplus Nord